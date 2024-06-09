"Hilal Madrid, oops I'm sorry I meant Hala Madrid" - Giannis Antetokounmpo takes playful dig at Kylian Mbappe's Spanish club move

Giannis Antetokounmpo is back with his dad jokes for the offseason and his most recent one involved soccer star Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid. Antetokounmpo cracked the joke on social media ahead of Mbappe's free transfer to the recently crowned UEFA Champions League winners.

In a post on Saturday, "The Greek Freak" shared an edited version of an old viral photo of a young Mbappe posing with Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo. He used his own photo when he was young and pasted it over Mbappe's face.

Giannis then wrote:

"After the negotiations with Al Hilal. Madrid, I'm on my way!! Hilal Madrid…👀 Oops, I'm sorry I meant Hala Madrid."

Several things need to be pointed out such as Giannis Antetokounmpo was a huge fan of Real Madrid growing up. Kylian Mbappe idolized Cristiano Ronaldo in Madrid when he was growing up and playing for Monaco's youth teams.

Antetokounmpo mentioned Al Hilal as part of a joke he made last year when big money moves to Saudi Arabia were taking over soccer. The one-time NBA champion quipped that he could pass as Mbappe and accept Al Hilal's offer of $776 million to play one season there.

"Al Hilal you can take me. I look like Kylian Mbappe," Antetokounmpo joked.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently finished his second season with Al Nassr and will be part of Portugal's squad for the 2024 Euro Cup. Kylian Mbappe made the France squad, who were eliminated in the Round of 16 in the previous tournament. Mbappe will also transfer for free from PSG to Real Madrid at the start of the summer window.

On the other hand, Giannis Antetokounmpo is having a great time on vacation in his native country of Greece. Antetokounmpo spent some time with his family and watched a couple of finals on the way. He was present when Panathinaikos beat Real Madrid in the EuroLeague Final, as well as when Olympiacos defeated Fiorentina in the UEFA Europa Conference League Final.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will be busy this offseason

It was a tough postseason for Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. They were eliminated in the first round by the Indiana Pacers despite finishing the regular season with the third-best record in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks were without Antetokounmpo, who suffered a calf injury toward the end of the regular season.

But it seems like the two-time MVP has fully recovered from the injury and will have a busy offseason. He has committed to play for the Greek National Team in the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics qualifiers from July 2 to 7.

Greece will play against Egypt and the Dominican Republic in the group stages of the qualifiers. If they move to the next round, some of the teams they could face include Slovenia, New Zealand and Croatia. Only one out of the six teams mentioned will qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics from July 27 to Aug. 11.

