"Him & Draymond need to go swing for swing" - Isaiah Stewart apologizing for punching Drew Eubanks has NBA fans mocking Pistons' forward

Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart on Thursday issued an apology to everyone affected by his pregame altercation with Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks that drew a three-game suspension by the NBA. He apologized to everyone affected by his actions, especially the Pistons franchise, according to The Detroit News' Mike Curtis.

Stewart acknowledged that the last thing his team needed was a conflict off the court, considering their struggles throughout this regular season. However, several NBA fans mocked Stewart, amid his apology, by sharing their reactions on X.

When the NBA suspended Isaiah Stewart for three games, numerous fans were not pleased with the brief disciplinary action given. They felt that he should have been suspended for more games, considering the nature of the act.

This also aligns with how the league suspended Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant for 25 games after his second incident involving showcasing a firearm on social media.

Similarly, fans also compared what Stewart did in the same manner Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green did with his two on-court altercations. Green received two suspensions, with the second one being an indefinite suspension that lasted for 12 games.

Isaiah Stewart talked about receiving support from his coaches and teammates

Following his apology, Isaiah Stewart felt grateful for receiving the amount of support his Detroit Pistons coaches and teammates have given him at this point in his life.

"I also appreciate them having my back," Stewart said. "They let me know that they have my back through tough and through great things. I'm glad to move past that and put it behind me. I appreciate, obviously, the fans and the city for sticking with me. I'm ready to just get back out here and compete and win these games."

Whenever an NBA player is involved in a situation like this, having the necessary support system is a must. Considering the seriousness of his physical altercation with Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks, his coaches and teammates could have viewed him differently. However, they chose to stick by him.

Moreover, Stewart finally returned to the court with his team on Tuesday night's 105-95 win over the Chicago Bulls. He put up 11 points (4-of-9 shooting, including 2-of-6 from 3-point range) and nine rebounds.