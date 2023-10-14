“Him so fine”: $48,000,000 Hornets star PJ Washington’s girlfriend Alisah Chanel expresses admiration for him

Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington's fiancée, Alisah Chanel, posted an adorable photo of them together. Alisah shared the story on her Instagram, showing them standing before a mirror and complimenting how handsome her partner looked.

“My man 😍 him so fine,” Alisah wrote.

Alisah Chanel thirsts over PJ Washington

Prior to that, Alisah posted another story of what seemed to be a present from Washington—a necklace featuring a picture of her and their son.

Washington spoils Alisah with a gift

Washington can spoil his fiancée however he wants as he signed a three-year, $48 million contract to stay with the Hornets during the offseason.

Remaining with the Hornets allows Washington to spend more quality time with his fiancée, especially considering Alisah's roots in Charlotte. The couple has a son together.

Charlotte selected Washington with the 12th pick in the 2019 NBA draft. He has been a productive forward for the team whether he’s starting or coming off the bench.

During the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, Washington primarily served as a starter and started 118 of 122 games. He averaged 12.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in that period while shooting 44.7% from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range.

In the 2021-22 season, Washington's role as a starter decreased, starting in only 28 out of a possible 65. However, he was reinstated as a starter in the 2022-23 season and had the best year of his career. In 73 games last season, he averaged 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 blocks, while shooting 44.4% from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc.

Washington adds size and scoring to a young Charlotte core that also features LaMelo Ball and 2023 No. 2 pick Brandon Miller.

When did the Hornets star get engaged?

PJ Washington got engaged last year. Alisah announced her engagement to PJ on Instagram in August 2022. Alongside a video showcasing her stunning engagement ring, she set the moment to the tune of Jagged Edge's 1999 hit, "Let's Get Married.”

“Soooooo…..this happened this morning. Issa fiancée. WOW babe you did that…I LOVE YOU,” she wrote.

There also seems to be no animosity between Washington and his ex, Brittany Renner, as she went ahead to congratulate the couple.

Renner has revealed that she is receiving $2,500 monthly from Washington for child support instead of the rumoured amount of 200k .