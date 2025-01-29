"Him for Fox" - Warriors fans put 'Klay Thompson' replacement in trade discussions amid underwhelming run

Buddy Hield was once regarded as the Golden State Warriors’ replacement for Klay Thompson, who won four NBA titles during his time with the team. Hield, who is also a lethal shooter, was signed in the last offseason, following Thompson's departure in free agency to play with the Dallas Mavericks.

Hield, however, has not lived up to expectations, despite an impressive start with the team. He is shooting a respectable 36.6 percent from the three-point range on seven attempts per game. Yet, it was his lowest three-point percentage since 2020.

In his recent game against the Utah Jazz, Hield only put up two points on 1-of-7 shooting, triggering discussions among fans about his trade value, and if it is high time for the team to trade him.

Fans came up with numerous trade ideas for Hield, ranging from an All-Star to some bench warmers in the NBA in an attempt to salvage the struggling Warriors’s season.

“Him for fox,” one fan said.

“Send him to Pistons for Malik Beasley!,” said another fan.

“I would take him for zeke naji,” said one more fan.

Meanwhile, other fans discussed his trade value, which most of them think has shrunk since starting the season well alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

“No team wants this dude...You have to find a team that wants him and his contract(4 years)... He's untradeable right now…,” said one fan.

“trade value so f**king low rn. bro imagine we keep him…,” a fan said.

“I really thought Buddy Hield will be something else when he arrived in Golden State. Now I know why he get traded everytime,” said another fan.

Hield is averaging 11.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game in 23 minutes. His current scoring average is his lowest since his rookie season in 2016, when he was still playing with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Aside from the Pelicans, he has played with the Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, and the Philadelphia 76ers before going to the Warriors in the offseason.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr puts full trust in Buddy Hield

Despite Buddy Hield’s struggles, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has emphasized that he is giving Hield his full trust in shooting the ball. Kerr said that he is willing to give Hield more freedom in spite of his shooting woes this season.

“I trust him…I believe he’ll make the next shot…I’m I'm going to keep playing him. I’m going to keep trusting him,” Kerr said.

Kerr has been playing Buddy Hield mostly off the bench this season. However, he has been inconsistent recently, only scoring in double digits three times in the last eight games.

The Warriors are currently at 23-23. They have won five of their last 12 games.

