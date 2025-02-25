  • home icon
"Him and Pat Riley sneak dissing each other everyday" - NBA fans react to Jimmy Butler hyping up Warriors as all-time best while trying to blend in

By Zachary Howell
Modified Feb 25, 2025 17:40 GMT
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
Jimmy Butler has done his best to integrate himself with his new team. - Source: Imagn

Jimmy Butler was the subject of the biggest conflict heading into this year's trade deadline. He and the Miami Heat ended their month-long feud with one another with a trade that sent Butler to the Golden State Warriors. Since he has been with Stephen Curry and Co., Butler has reportedly been in much better spirits and is doing everything he can to grow his chemistry with his new team.

Miami Heat fans reacted to Butler's comments, joking that he and the Warriors are still in the "honeymoon phase" and that reality will set in soon. As expected, Butler has spoken highly of every organization he has joined after being sent to them throughout his 14-year career.

Jimmy Butler has been outspoken about how much he enjoys playing with and being part of the Warriors' organization, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Butler has been the emotional leader for almost every team he has been on, despite having issues interacting with coaches and front office members.

Fans took to the comments to express their opinions on Jimmy Butler's efforts, guessing that he might not be done throwing slight jabs at the Miami Heat front office.

"Said the same stuff in Miami. Let’s see in 3-5 yrs instead of weeks," one fan commented.
"Yeah if they gave me 60 million a year I’d say the same thing," another said, remarking about Butler's extension.

Golden State Warriors fans took to Butler's defense, welcoming him to San Francisco to play alongside Stephen Curry:

"He has a lot more freedom with the warriors, very laid back organization," one fan claimed.
"We are the best organization anyone has ever played for," another said, agreeing with Butler.
"He feels inspired being in a team where he feels like he belongs," said another, applauding Golden State for welcoming Butler.

How does Jimmy Butler fit on the Warriors as the postseason approaches?

Jimmy Butler has been a great fit in Golden State since his acquisition at the trade deadline. In his first six games with the Warriors, Butler is averaging 20 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the team while also providing some much-needed perimeter defense. The most important stat so far? The Golden State Warriors are 5-1 since acquiring Butler.

The Warriors (30-27) find themselves in the thick of the play-in picture in the Western Conference but are only one game behind the sixth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers.

If Butler's fit in Golden State is going as smoothly as he has claimed, the team might be a dark horse to make a deep playoff run.

Edited by Gio Vergara
English
हिन्दी