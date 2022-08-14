“Him not playing f***ed that team up… You scared to catch a cold n***a?“ - Boosie believes the Brooklyn Nets players wanted to call out 7x All-Star over his unavailability

The Brooklyn Nets endured a dramatic 2021-22 NBA season. It started with Kyrie Irving sitting out. The rapper Bossie stated members of the Nets team were itching to call out Irving. He said that they could not say anything to his face.

Irving sat out for the majority of the season due to his refusal to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Brooklyn had a COVID mandate, which made it impossible for him to play.

Although the former NBA champ could play during road games, the organization was initially not interested in having him as a part-time player.

Irving's availability caused a lot of imbalance on the team. It didn't allow fans to see the Big 3 of Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden at full strength.

On "VLAD TV," Boosie was asked what he thought happened to the Nets. He said:

"When your main person on that team, mostly your main people are disorientated on that basketball floor, it tears everything 'cause everybody running to y'all. Kyrie is a man. He has the right to not play, but him not playing f**ked that team up.

"In basketball, how they think on that court, they cry after you lose. So, when you cry you're hurt. So, basketball is their life, like it's their life, it's everything to them.

"So, most people look at it on that team they probably won't say it to Kyrie, but most people look at it on the team like, N***a, you scared to catch a cold, n***a? That's how they look at it. They don't give a f**k about the vaccine like we are one when you're a basketball, that's like your family."

For the most part, Irving was called out for leaving his teammates out to dry. Sports analyst Stephen A. Smith pointed out how Irving was responsible for making Durant sign with the Nets in 2019.

The Brooklyn Nets could lose their two superstars this offseason

: Kevin Durant #7 and Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets

A year after creating a Big 3 which many believe is the most lethal offensive force, the Brooklyn Nets might go into the new season without any of them.

Harden already left during the trade deadline. He requested to be traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. In return, the Nets got a disgruntled Ben Simmons, who did not play a single game last season.

Irving and Durant might not start the new season with the Brooklyn Nets, as they have been involved in several trade rumors. The All-Star guard could not agree on terms for an extension with the Nets and was exploring sign-and-trade options.

Even as he opted into his player option for next season, we might have seen the last of Irving as a Net. The Lakers have expressed their interest in Irving and are reportedly willing to include a second draft pick to seal the deal.

Durant requested a trade before the start of free agency. He has given Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai an ultimatum. With Tsai backing his front office and coaching staff, Durant's departure is almost guaranteed.

Meanwhile, media personality Brian Windhorst believes the Brooklyn Nets could have one of the most potent shooting lineups ever if both players stay. However, that will mean Simmons will have to play the center position.

