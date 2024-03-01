"Him stepping over Ty Lue" - Philadelphia 76ers cooking plans for Allen Iverson's statue has fans thrilled

Allen Iverson is regarded as one of the most electrifying NBA players at the height of his career. He was best known for his time playing for the Philadelphia 76ers and will now be honored with a statue to be displayed at the "76ers Legends Walk," located outside of the team's practice facility. The statue will be in the company of other Sixers legends, such as Julius Erving and Wilt Chamberlain.

Expand Tweet

Famously nicknamed "The Answer," Iverson's legacy has stood the test of time within the Philadelphia 76ers organization. Despite not being able to deliver a single championship to the city, he was still one of the most important figures of the franchise.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Many NBA fans were ecstatic with the statue announcement and shared their reactions on X.

"I hope it's going to be of him stepping over Ty Lue," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans also couldn't help but mention Allen Iverson's famous moment with former LA LA Lakers guard Tyronn Lue. Fans remember the moment fondly as it happened during Game 1 of the 2001 NBA Finals when Iverson hit a tough jumper over Lue and proceeded to step over him after the shot.

Iverson's heroic one-man efforts against Lakers legends Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal would only result in one win during the series. However, it remained an impressive achievement in itself.

Philadelphia 76ers governors talked about Allen Iverson statue

In the Philadelphia 76ers' press release, team governors Josh Harris and David Blitzer praised Allen Iverson for all that he means for the organization and the legacy he left.

"Allen Iverson is one of the greatest 76ers to ever live and of the most iconic players in the history of the NBA," Harris and Blitzer said, "and we're thrilled to honor his accomplishments with a well-deserved sculpture on Legends Walk."

During the pinnacle of his career, Allen Iverson played 11 seasons in Philadelphia and one final season in 2009-10 before deciding to call it a career. In his tenure with the team, he averaged 27.6 points, 6.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Iverson was the first pick in the 1996 NBA draft, going on to become the 2001 NBA MVP and an 11-time NBA All-Star while also making First Team All-NBA and Second Team All-NBA three times each. Additionally, he was a four-time NBA Scoring Champion and a three-time NBA Steals Leader.

Iverson's competitive nature was unmatched as he was a headache to handle for rival opponents despite only being listed at 6-foot-0. Be that as it may, that didn't hinder his efforts on the court, as he eventually led the Philadelphia 76ers to a Finals appearance in 1991 against the LA Lakers.