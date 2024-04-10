"Hip-hop was hot for 3 days" - Brandon Jennings suggests J. Cole's career is in shambles after squashing beef with Kendrick Lamar

Former NBA player Brandon Jennings chimed in on the issue between rappers J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar, saying that Cole's career is now "over" after he apologized to Lamar to squash their brewing beef.

The nine-year NBA veteran, who was drafted 10th overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2009 rookie draft, said that there's no coming back for Cole for backing down from Lamar in their digs.

Jennings shared on the Gil's Arena Show:

"Hip-hop was hot for like 3 days. ... J Cole had a great career and what a great run he had. Yes (it's over). No (he can't come back from that). This is hip-hop."

Check out what he had to say below:

Last weekend, Cole, 39, made time to address his brewing beef with Lamar in a music festival in North Carolina.

He spoke about the track "7 Minute Drill" off his album Might Delete Later, which contains disses on Lamar. That was in response to the latter taking issue on being compared to him and Drake on his feature "Like That" from Future & Metro Boomin's album We Don't Trust You.

In his diss track, Cole took shot at Lamar's career and relevance in the rap game as wel as his height. He, however, took it all back on the stage at Dreamville Festival, saying that it was wrong of him to belittle what Lamar has achieved in his career and that he was ending their beef and moving on.

For Brandon Jennings, that Cole from Cole shattered his cred by backing down, as dissing and battling are part of the game. But some in the panel, including Gilbert Arenas, Rasheed Wallace and Kenyon Martin, didn't agree with Jennings' take, saying that Cole will be fine after what he did.

Brandon Jennings reportedly got punched by a rapper a decade ago

Brandon Jennings is no longer a stranger to encounters with rappers, as a decade ago, he was reportedly punched by rapper The Game.

As per the entertainment website Hip Hollywood, and later reported by CBS News, Jennings, then playing for the Detroit Pistons inn 2013, was celebrating his 24th birthday at Lure in Los Angeles whe he got into an argument with The Game over who could use the deejay's microphone. He was reportedly punched in the face by the Compton rapper.

Brandon Jennings played nine years in the NBA, with stops in Milwaukee, Detroit, Orlando, New York and Washington. In his rookie year with the Bucks, he scored a career-high 57 points in just his seventh game in the NBA.

He ended his career with averages of 14.1 points, 5.7 assists, three rebounds and 1.2 steals in 555 games.