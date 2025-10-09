"His 1-on-1 moves are insane" - Luka Doncic reveals surprise 7-foot-5 vs 6-foot-2 matchup for potential All-Star Game duel

LA Lakers star Luka Doncic made his appearance on the 28th season of the hit internet show "Hot Ones." It's a show that has guests eating increasingly hot wings, while the host, Sean Evans, asks even hotter questions. During his appearance, Evans asked Doncic about his thoughts on having a one-on-one game at the All-Star Game.

The one-on-one competition has previously been mentioned as a possible addition to the All-Star Weekend events. Seeing stars play against each other in that format is something that fans have longed to see. On the other hand, nothing new has emerged regarding its probable addition.

Doncic was asked about his thoughts on which two NBA players he thinks would be top contenders of the event. Surprisingly, the Lakers star mentioned San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama and his former teammate, Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving.

"That's a tough question. [There's] so many good players," Doncic said (15:55). "But I feel like Wemby's gonna be there, because one-on-one, you really can't score on him. It's very tough.

"The second one, [I'll] probably put Kyrie in there. His one-on-one moves are insane. So, between those two."

Given the clear height disparity, it's an intriguing clash to watch. Wembanyama is listed at almost 7-foot-5, while Irving is listed at just 6-foot-2. With the Frenchman's length and athleticism, it's visibly impossible to score a single basket on him. Irving, on the other hand, has been one of the most shiftiest players in the league, with his elite ball handling.

Even Luka Doncic could excel and join the two stars in a potential one-on-one tournament. His ball-handling is comparable to Irving's, and he's one of the biggest point guards in the NBA. Defenders have it tough when they are stuck on an island with the Slovenian star.

Luka Doncic reflects on mastering the most underrated element of his game

Luka Doncic is one of the best offensive stars in the league. When he has the ball, defenders expect him to either make the pass or score. This is why defenses tend to make it more difficult for the star guard on that end of the floor.

Evans mentioned his passing as the most underappreciated aspect of Doncic's game while he was at Hot Ones. The five-time All-Star confirmed that he thinks his passing is the most underrated aspect of his game.

"Yeah, I think I still feel that way," he answered.

Evans also questioned the celebrity about how he managed to grow it. Luka Doncic disclosed that it began when he was a child, experimenting in the playground.

"When, I think, since I was young, I kind of saw some things that others couldn't. Obviously on the playground, I tried things. That's how honestly I learned."

Now, he's one of the best passers in the league. He sets up his teammates beautifully and makes them better.

