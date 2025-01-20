  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • "His ancestors disappointed" - NBA fans react to Ja Morant's tribute to Martin Luther King on MLK Day

"His ancestors disappointed" - NBA fans react to Ja Morant's tribute to Martin Luther King on MLK Day

By Ubong Richard Archibong
Modified Jan 20, 2025 22:18 GMT
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at San Antonio Spurs - Source: Imagn
NBA fans react to Ja Morant's tribute to Martin Luther King on MLK day - Source: Imagn

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is in the heat of a social frenzy after he posted an edited image of late civil rights activist Martin Luther King on MLK Day. The 2020 Rookie of the Year posted a photo on Instagram on Monday showing Martin Luther King with grills on his teeth.

also-read-trending Trending

King is well revered and the post didn't sit well with fans on social media. One user on X (formerly known as Twitter) made his feelings known, claiming his ancestors would be disappointed by his actions.

"his ancestors disappointed smh"

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The sentiment was shared by other fans in the Twitterverse:

"Brother needs to stop this sh*t and look after his family man, he is the most fun player to watch this is not helping his reputation," a fan added.
"he's definitely not the most lucidly intelligent basketball player," another fan tweeted.
"Bro this ain't helping his image," a fan commented.

Another set of fans found the incident amusing.

"This n**** a clown son," a fan wrote.
"Them Carolina n**** be wilding lol," a fan added.

Despite the backlash, Ja Morant kept the photoshopped image on his Instagram Story. This will not be his first controversial post on social media as he has been involved in a couple throughout his career.

Most notably, the incident where he flashed a pistol on Instagram Live while he was at a strip club in Colorado got him suspended for eight games. He repeated the same thing and was slapped with a 25-game suspension without pay in the 2022-23 season.

Ja Morant ineligible for end-of-season awards after missing crucial game

Ja Morant missed Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs with a right foot injury and it was his 18th game missed this season. As per league rules, he won't meet the 65-game requirement to be eligible for the end-of-the-season awards (All-NBA, MVP and DPOY).

Ja Morant - Source: Imagn
Ja Morant - Source: Imagn

In his absence, the Grizzlies took down the San Antonio Spurs 140-112 at Frost Bank Center. The two-time All-Star is averaging 21.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game for the Memphis Grizzlies this season.

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी