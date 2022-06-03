“His artistry is exactly what it is, because you can’t make it up… I don’t think he knows what it is” - 2x NBA champion says Kyrie Irving is the greatest scorer underneath the basket

Kyrie Irving is undoubtedly one of the most skilled players in NBA history. His former teammate, J.R. Smith, confirmed this while expressing admiration for the guard's skill.

Smith and Irving were teammates in Cleveland from 2015 to 2017. In those three years, Smith witnessed Irving's work up close and thinks he is the greatest under six-foot-tall scorer underneath the basket.

Their time together was productive as Cleveland, led by LeBron James, dominated the Eastern Conference. They made three NBA Finals appearances, all against the Golden State Warriors, and won one title.

On Showtime's "What's Burnin'," when asked what he thought about his former teammate, Smith said:

"He's the greatest scorer I've ever seen underneath that basket. Like, left-hand finishes, right-hand finishes. Midrange jump shot; pull up; spot up; off-the-dribble, pull-up three; can dunk it; 90-something percent from the free-throw line; can pass; probably the best handles we've ever seen.

"It's crazy because he has little drills that he does. But everything he do is reaction. There nothing like, 'Imma do this, Imma do that.' No, no, no. However he looking at the game, his artistry is exactly what it is because you can't make it up the moves that he doing.

"I don't think he know what it is, because he is literally just reacting, and he's that talented to do what he do."

Many believe Irving is the most skilled player in league history, including Tracy McGrady, who believes Kyrie and Kevin Durant are the most skilled duo. James, who has played with him as well, also agreed with McGrady.

Despite Stephen A. Smith's continuous attack on Irving regarding his work ethic, the analyst has always commended his skill level. Smith believes Kyrie is box office but demands more from him as it pertains to his commitment to the game.

Kyrie Irving's future with the Brooklyn Nets is not certain

Kevin Durant (7) and Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets had a rough 2021-22 season that culminated in a sweep by the Celtics in the first round of the playoffs. Some of their struggles were a result of Kyrie Irving's absence for the better part of the regular season.

Given how things played out, Irving's future with the Nets is uncertain. The franchise was willing to offer him a four-year $186 million but pulled back due to his COVID-19 vaccination status.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the franchise is unwilling to sign him to a long-term deal even without the New York City vaccination mandate. While his long-term run with the team is shaky, he could play one more season in Brooklyn.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly ‘unwilling’ to give Kyrie Irving a long-term extension due to his personal decision to not get vaccinated and unpredictable injury history, per @Krisplashed The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly ‘unwilling’ to give Kyrie Irving a long-term extension due to his personal decision to not get vaccinated and unpredictable injury history, per @Krisplashed https://t.co/zsDNLjT1qL

Irving has a player option for next season. If he opts in, he will have another opportunity to show the franchise why it needs him.

