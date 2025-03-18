"His defense is really impressive": Lakers legend James Worthy showers Luka Doncic with glowing praise as he outlasts Spurs’ defensive blitz

Los Angeles Lakers legend James Worthy was seen offering high praise for Luka Doncic on Monday. The former Tar Heels star was in the Spectrum Sportsnet studio to discuss LA's performance against the San Antonio Spurs and had glowing remarks about the Slovenian player. Worthy commended Doncic's defensive work and shared his thoughts on how the point guard navigated past the Spurs's defensive blitz.

In a clip shared by a Luka fan account on X (formerly Twitter), an excerpt of James Worthy's half-time analysis was shared on the platform. Captioning it with a short message, the fan wrote:

"James Worthy complimenting Luka Doncic’s defense, Finally someone giving Luka some credit for his defense."

The Los Angeles Lakers legend who was a part of the studio crew for the 'Jack in the Box Half-Time Report' and had glowing praise for Doncic:

"His defensive is really impressive," Worthy expressed.

Luka Doncic registered 21 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds in a game initially scheduled for Jan. 11 but postponed due to the Los Angeles wildfires. The absences of injured De'Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama saw the Spurs struggle in the offense department.

While the San Antonio Spurs showcased their strong defense, their wall could not stop Doncic who dictated the game's tempo and made significant defensive contributions that earned praise from James Worthy.

James Worthy on Luka Doncic being a "contributor" as the Lakers continue their playoffs push

The Los Angeles Lakers banked on Austin Reaves (30 points) and Luka Doncic (21 points) to beat the San Antonio Spurs 125-109 and move a step closer in the race for the NBA playoffs.

Former North Carolina star and Lakers legend James Worthy, an analyst during the game, expressed his views about his former team's performance. Explaining how Doncic contributed to their win:

"Luka will find a way to be a contributor of the game. Even if he has a sub-par game he is still going to be contributing somewhat. With his size and with his ability just having him on the floor is a key. Have the ball in his hands he is such a great decision maker he will make things happen," he expressed. (From 6:57 onwards)

Despite LeBron James's absence from the lineup, Luka Doncic's performance kept the Lakers on track for the playoff qualification.

Currently fourth in the West, the LA Lakers (42-25) are well-positioned to reach the postseason should they register wins like this.

