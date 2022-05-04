"His guy Giannis didn't exactly look like The Best Player on the Planet tonight... Unless maybe it was on Pluto!" - Skip Bayless takes a dig at fellow NBA analyst as Boston Celtics rout Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s second career triple-double in the postseason powered the Milwaukee Bucks to a resounding victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinals.

The “Greek Freak” struggled with his shooting, but he was clearly the best player on the floor. He made Boston’s league-best defense look overmatched in some stretches.

The two-time MVP deserved all the praise and credit bestowed on him after the game as he carried the Bucks on the road without Khris Middleton.

However, Game 2 on Tuesday was a different matter as the Boston Celtics bounced back and made Antetokounmpo’s life miserable, particularly in the first half. The Celtics won the game 109-86.

Skip Bayless quickly pounced on the opportunity to take a shot at his "The Undisputed" co-host Shannon Sharpe, who raved about Antetokounmpo in Game 1:

“Uh, somebody tell Shannon that his guy Giannis didn’t look like The Best Player on the Planet tonight…. Unless maybe it was Pluto.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored only five points in the game’s first 24 minutes, shooting a horrific 2-12 from the field, including 0-3 from long range. It was a big reason the defending champs were down 40-65 by halftime.

The 27-year-old forward did carry his team in the third quarter, where he dropped 17 of his 28 points. It’s now the second consecutive game that the Greek superstar has struggled from the field. He added nine rebounds and seven assists to his tally but also had six turnovers.

Hater Central @TheHateCentral Giannis Antetokounmpo vs Grant Williams at half:



5 Points 11 Points

2 Rebounds 4 Rebounds

2-12 FG 4-6 FG

0-3 3PT 3-3 3PT Giannis Antetokounmpo vs Grant Williams at half:5 Points 11 Points2 Rebounds 4 Rebounds2-12 FG 4-6 FG0-3 3PT 3-3 3PT https://t.co/mXJmgDphOh

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a bad game today, but it didn’t feel like the Boston Celtics were running away with it. It was only until the last few minutes that the TD Garden crowd breathed a little easier.

Milwaukee’s franchise cornerstone wasn’t the best player on the planet in Game 2, but he never gave up despite the Celtics throwing the kitchen sink at him.

With the series now shifting to the Milwaukee Bucks’ home floor, the Antetokounmpo that Shannon Sharpe raved about could be on full display again.

The Boston Celtics’ defensive adjustments on Giannis Antetokounmpo worked in Game 2

The Boston Celtics' defense recalibrated to successfully contain the "Greek Freak"

The Boston Celtics started the series playing Giannis Antetokounmpo the way they guarded Kevin Durant. They threw different players at the Bucks’ ultra-versatile big man and largely contained him with one-on-one matchups.

Instead of rotating a plethora of defenders to stifle Antetokounmpo, Ime Udoka largely used a two-man committee of Grant Williams and Al Horford as the main defenders.

The ploy worked for at least two-and-a-half quarters. It looked like the “Greek Freak” was waiting for double-teams to come and hesitated with his drives and passes.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Grant Williams on guarding Giannis Antetokounmpo without a double: "I view it as guarding him on an island where it's just you and him. You have to do your job." Grant Williams on guarding Giannis Antetokounmpo without a double: "I view it as guarding him on an island where it's just you and him. You have to do your job."

Game 3 isn’t until Sunday, so Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer is guaranteed to make crucial adjustments.

