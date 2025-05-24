"His health is worse than AD" - Lakers fans react to Luka Doncic potentially reuniting with $30M Celtics teammate 

Luka Doncic and the LA Lakers lost their first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games. Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert scored 27 points and grabbed 24 rebounds in the 103-96 victory in Game 5 that sent Los Angeles home. As they prepare to pursue players this summer, the Lakers could be a potential destination for former All-Star center Kristaps Porzingis.

Porzingis helped propel the Boston Celtics to an NBA championship in 2024 and put together another solid campaign this year before an illness hampered him down the stretch of the regular season. The 7-foot-2 Latvian center is entering the second year of a two-year, $60 million contract he signed in 2024, according to Spotrac.

The Lakers are expected to pursue a center to pair with Doncic after rescinding a trade for Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams at the trade deadline. Jaxson Hayes was the only true center that first year head coach JJ Redick played in the postseason, which put Los Angeles at a big size disadvantage against Gobert and the Timberwolves.

According to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, a reunion between Luka Doncic and Porzingis could happen this summer. The Boston Celtics' roster is one of the most expensive in the league and the team is expected to move some of their players to lower their payroll. Porzingis fills a need for Los Angeles and is already familiar with Doncic, according to Siegel.

"The Lakers' need for a big man is clear, and Porzingis already has a relationship with Luka Doncic dating back to their days playing together on the Dallas Mavericks," said Siegel. "Reports about the two not seeing eye-to-eye were blown out of proportion, as the two are still good friends."

Lakers fans reacted to the news on social media. Their responses ranged from excitement to disappointment as they voiced their opinions on Porzingis joining their team. One fan compared him to former Los Angeles big man Anthony Davis, saying that Porzingis' injury history is just as concerning.

LAL_Zone_🏆 @zone_lal His health is worse then AD he missed to many games consistently

One fan was simply confused at the news.

Smurkk @MrIrving2 i dont know how to feel about this

Another fan passed on Porzingis, who missed almost half the season.

🦅🦅 @FBGSLICC He only played 42 games I’m good on KP.

One Los Angeles fan asked why the team doesn't shoot higher if they are going to bring in a big man with an injury history.

Tow Three @GoinDarkr If we want an injury prone big man why dont we just go all out for embiid?

One fan argued that the fit would be good and Porzingis could be the answer down low for Los Angeles.

Bonn @@Bonn42509113781 Lakers fans are gonna hate the idea of KP but he’s probably the best option. -Best player on the market while also being the cheapest to acquire -Fits how JJ wants to play -expiring contract which gives us flexibility

Clint Capela could be the 'stopgap' option at center alongside Luka Doncic

Rob Pelinka pulled off arguably the biggest move of the season when he acquired Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks before the trade deadline. However, the playoffs proved that the Lakers still have holes in their roster that he needs to address.

Los Angeles is targeting players like Daniel Gafford and Nic Claxton to replace Hayes in the starting lineup, according to LA Times reporter Dan Woike. However, if the Lakers are unable to bring in their top options, they do have a "stopgap" center on their list; Atlanta Hawks big man Clint Capela.

Even at 31 years old, Capela is one of the better lob threats and rebounders at his position in the NBA. He thrived alongside James Harden when the pair played together on the Houston Rockets. He represents a cheap fallback option for the Lakers if they are unable to bring in Porzingis or their other top targets this summer.

Luka Doncic and Porzingis were close during their time with the Dallas Mavericks, but fell short of their goals in the postseason. A reunion between the two European stars gives them another opportunity to see just how far they can go, even if it will upset Lakers fans in the process.

