  • "His health is worse than AD" - Lakers fans react to Luka Doncic potentially reuniting with $30M Celtics teammate 

By Zachary Howell
Modified May 24, 2025 14:52 GMT
Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic
Lakers fans react to Luka Doncic potentially reuiniting with $30M Celtics teammate

Luka Doncic and the LA Lakers lost their first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games. Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert scored 27 points and grabbed 24 rebounds in the 103-96 victory in Game 5 that sent Los Angeles home. As they prepare to pursue players this summer, the Lakers could be a potential destination for former All-Star center Kristaps Porzingis.

Porzingis helped propel the Boston Celtics to an NBA championship in 2024 and put together another solid campaign this year before an illness hampered him down the stretch of the regular season. The 7-foot-2 Latvian center is entering the second year of a two-year, $60 million contract he signed in 2024, according to Spotrac.

The Lakers are expected to pursue a center to pair with Doncic after rescinding a trade for Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams at the trade deadline. Jaxson Hayes was the only true center that first year head coach JJ Redick played in the postseason, which put Los Angeles at a big size disadvantage against Gobert and the Timberwolves.

According to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, a reunion between Luka Doncic and Porzingis could happen this summer. The Boston Celtics' roster is one of the most expensive in the league and the team is expected to move some of their players to lower their payroll. Porzingis fills a need for Los Angeles and is already familiar with Doncic, according to Siegel.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"The Lakers' need for a big man is clear, and Porzingis already has a relationship with Luka Doncic dating back to their days playing together on the Dallas Mavericks," said Siegel. "Reports about the two not seeing eye-to-eye were blown out of proportion, as the two are still good friends."
Lakers fans reacted to the news on social media. Their responses ranged from excitement to disappointment as they voiced their opinions on Porzingis joining their team. One fan compared him to former Los Angeles big man Anthony Davis, saying that Porzingis' injury history is just as concerning.

One fan was simply confused at the news.

Another fan passed on Porzingis, who missed almost half the season.

One Los Angeles fan asked why the team doesn't shoot higher if they are going to bring in a big man with an injury history.

One fan argued that the fit would be good and Porzingis could be the answer down low for Los Angeles.

Clint Capela could be the 'stopgap' option at center alongside Luka Doncic

Rob Pelinka pulled off arguably the biggest move of the season when he acquired Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks before the trade deadline. However, the playoffs proved that the Lakers still have holes in their roster that he needs to address.

Los Angeles is targeting players like Daniel Gafford and Nic Claxton to replace Hayes in the starting lineup, according to LA Times reporter Dan Woike. However, if the Lakers are unable to bring in their top options, they do have a "stopgap" center on their list; Atlanta Hawks big man Clint Capela.

Even at 31 years old, Capela is one of the better lob threats and rebounders at his position in the NBA. He thrived alongside James Harden when the pair played together on the Houston Rockets. He represents a cheap fallback option for the Lakers if they are unable to bring in Porzingis or their other top targets this summer.

Luka Doncic and Porzingis were close during their time with the Dallas Mavericks, but fell short of their goals in the postseason. A reunion between the two European stars gives them another opportunity to see just how far they can go, even if it will upset Lakers fans in the process.

About the author
Zachary Howell

Zachary Howell

Twitter icon

Zachary Howell is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University and over a year of experience in the field.

Being introduced to the digital side of content inspired Zachary to become a writer, and his love of basketball made this an obvious transition.

His favorite team is the OKC Thunder, and Zachary started following them in 2011 when they were on the rise with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. His favorite basketball players from the past are Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal. Those three came to define their eras of basketball and were dominant without beating their chests too much. Zachary is a big fan of quiet greatness and these three players are good embodiments of that.

When not writing or watching sports, Zachary enjoys reading and exercising, as well as gaming. He loves to be outside and spend time with friends and family, including his three dogs.

Know More

