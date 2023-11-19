"His hunger was different" - Joe Smith outlines why Kobe Bryant's psyche stood out from LeBron James & Michael Jordan

The late Kobe Bryant was a workhorse ever since he arrived in the NBA, leading to one of the most renowned basketball legacies in league history. He left a big impression on everyone he played with, including Joe Smith, who talked about the five-time world champion's unmatched work ethic compared to other greats in the league in an interview on Vlad TV

"I think he had a different hunger," Smith said. "I mean, we all see it, and we all can, you know, kind of tell. But, like, it was – from playing with, I played with Kevin Garnett, I played with Kevin Durant, I played with LeBron (James) twice, I played with AI (Allen Iverson) – and his hunger was different. ... I can't put a finger on what it was, but his will not to lose was just different."

From Smith's point of view, it was all about hard work and dedication for the "Black Mamba," who was considered one of the most competitive players of his time. A straight-out-of-high school NBA prospect was still common in the league at the time, and Kobe Bryant knew that he needed to stand out against professionals in the sport.

"It's a whole different preparation that he has for the game that you (don't) see anywhere else," Smith said.

2008 Team USA players talked about the time the team adjusted to Kobe Bryant's workout schedule

The basketball documentary "The Redeem Team" focused on the 2008 Team USA unit that defeated Spain in the Olympics to capture the gold medal. The roster consisted of some of the most elite NBA players of all time who were all looking to prove something on the international stage after two straight disappointing finishes (in the 2004 Summer Olympics and the 2006 FIBA World Championship).

In the documentary, players such as LeBron James and Carlos Boozer talked about the time that they were all influenced by Kobe Bryant's workout schedule.

"This mother****** Kobe was already drenched in sweat, and we was like, 'Yeah, he different,'" Anthony said, according to Fadeaway World's

"Like we're all talking together like, this guy is really dedicated. Next thing you know, it goes from just Kobe going at 5:30 a.m. in the morning, to LeBron and D-Wade (Dwyane Wade). And before long, the whole team was on Kobe's schedule."

It's safe to say that everyone on the team adjusting to Bryant's practice schedule paid off nicely on the Olympics stage as everyone was locked in from the jump on their way to capture the gold medal.