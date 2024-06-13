Since the LA Lakers fired Darvin Ham, JJ Redick has been among the key names tied to the coaching vacancy. As the organization still seeks a replacement, one insider backed up the idea that his interview process started months ago.

Since retiring from the NBA, Redick hasn't launched his career in broadcasting and podcasting. Among the shows he puts out is "Mind the Game" with LeBron James. On the podcast, the two talk about the league and do an extensive dive into the X's and O's.

While on "Get Up" Thursday morning, ESPN's Brian Windhorst detailed the latest regarding JJ Redick and the Lakers' job. He agrees with the fan theory that the process of him becoming a coach started during his podcasting with LeBron.

"Obviously the Lakers have done a lot of research," Windhorst said. "And frankly, his interviews have been in those podcasts with LeBron James."

"They've extensively broke down the Lakers' offense, extensively broken down what they do. It's been out there for the whole world to hear. Including the Lakers' front office."

After news came out earlier this week that Dan Hurley turned down the offer from the Lakers, Redick is once again a frontrunner to be Ham's replacement.

JJ Redick to have formal interview with LA Lakers brass in coming days

Two weeks ago, Shams Charania put out a story that JJ Redick was the frontrunner to become the next coach of the LA Lakers. When the news broke, the longtime NBA sharpshooter stated he wouldn't address anything until after the finals. Redick is currently on the broadcasting team for ABC, helping call games between the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics.

On Thursday morning, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the latest on Redick potentially taking the Lakers job. He cited that Redick will have a formal interview with Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka in the coming days. Woj also detailed that the former player met with Pelinka at the draft combine, and the two spoke for nearly two hours.

"Redick, an ESPN NBA analyst who played 15 years in the league, had a 90-plus-minute visit with Lakers vice president and general manager Rob Pelinka last month at the Chicago draft combine. Now, a trip to Los Angeles will go far deeper into detail on the job and the meetings will include Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss, sources said."

Even though he has no coaching experience, JJ Redick has been in and around the NBA for the past two decades. He enjoyed a long playing career, suiting up for the Orlando Magic, LA Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and others. Since then, Redick has kept close ties to the NBA via his podcasts and TV appearances.

As we saw with Darvin Ham, coaching the Lakers as a first-time head coach is no easy task. Only time will tell if Redick becomes the next person to try and lead LeBron and Anthony Davis to contention.