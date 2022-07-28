"His knowledge of the game allows him to dissect defenses and make everyone around him better" - Philadelphia 76ers GM comes out in appreciation of star guard after his recent contract extension

James Harden's trade to the Philadelphia 76ers was one of the most talked about moves in the NBA last season. The 32-year-old was expected to be the missing piece that helped the 76ers get to an NBA championship. However, his first attempt at helping them get there was not successful at all.

But the former MVP is locked in to achieve that goal next season. An indication of that is him re-signing a two-year $68.6 million deal. James Harden has a $47.4 million player option available for the 2022-23 season. But he decided to opt out of it. He also took a $15 million pay cut to help the team sign better players.

Many have heaped praise on James Harden for doing this. A lot of credit for his commitment also goes to Daryl Morey. He played a big role in bringing "The Beard" to Philly. Speaking about how he feels about Harden officially re-signing with the team, Morey said:

"James Harden is one of the greatest players in NBA history and a future Hall of Famer. His mission is to win an NBA title, and we’re thrilled that he will continue that journey here in Philadelphia.

Morey and Harden have a great relationship. It goes back to their days together as part of the Houston Rockets. If there is anyone in the league who knows what James Harden is capable of doing, it is Morey. Speaking further about his star player, the 49-year-old said:

"Harden is one of the best scorers and passers to ever play, and his knowledge of the game allows him to dissect defenses and make everyone around him better."

James Harden and Joel Embiid are the duo the Philadelphia 76ers are hanging their hopes on. Both are extremely talented. If they get going, things could be very difficult for the opposition. Speaking about the duo and the team's future, Morey said:

"James' commitment to winning continues to resonate throughout our organization, and I believe we’ve only scratched the surface of what’s possible in his partnership with Joel and this talented roster. This is an exciting time for our franchise."

Can James Harden help the Philadelphia 76ers lift the NBA championship?

Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Six

James Harden is one of the most prolific scorers in the game of basketball. Along with that, he is also a sensational passer, which is what makes him special. The Philadelphia 76ers already have a lot of talent around them. Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Tobias Harris are all game winners.

With an array of talent around him, Harden does not have to drop 40-pointers every night. All he has to do is bring out the best of others and take control when they need him the most.

An example of that was the 2022 playoffs. With Embiid out for a few games, the team needed James Harden to step up. Harden, however, looked a shadow of his former self.

Harden will not be looking to repeat any of that next season. If he and the others are to step up, the Philadelphia 76ers will make a run at the title. Undoubtedly, there are a lot of other dangerous teams. But with a healthy Harden and Embiid, the team from Philly will be tough to beat.

