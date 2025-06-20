"His left hand is worse than Jaylen Brown’s" - NBA fans spark debate as Tyrese Haliburton's left-hand scoring woes surface in Finals

Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers are looking to extend the series to seven games on Thursday. They'll play Game 6 of the 2025 NBA Finals against the OKC Thunder at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Ahead of the contest, ESPN's Zach Lowe analyzed Haliburton's shot chart in the best-of-seven series.

According to the data, the Pacers star has not made a field goal from the left side of the court. All of the shots he's had were from the middle and right side of the court. Additionally, he's been passive when it comes to scoring, averaging 15 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.2 assists through five games. The most points he's had were 22, in Game 3.

Take a look at the breakdown of Haliburton's scoring below.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) discuss Haliburton's shortcomings in the finals.

"Tyrese Haliburton hasn’t made a SINGLE shot going left in the Finals. His left hand is worse than Jaylen Brown’s 😭" a fan said.

"If he wants to take the next step he's got a work on that left hand," another fan commented.

"Dude can’t go left and has the ugliest shot in history. What is so “beautiful” about Tyrese’s game?!" a fan brought up.

Other fans have noticed it even before the Pacers' series against the Thunder.

"He did against the other teams though before the finals," a fan said about Tyrese Haliburton.

"I been saying this. Especially when he got the ball late game 1 I yelled don’t let him go right smdh," someone added.

"Jeff been saying bro don’t go left since the first round 😂," a comment read.

Tyrese Haliburton will play through injury

In Game 5 of the Finals, the Pacers suffered a setback with Tyrese Haliburton. The star guard suffered a calf injury, which forced him to go back to the locker room during the game. But he returned and played 34 minutes. He finished with four points on 0-for-6 from the field. He added seven rebounds and six assists, though.

Heading into Game 6, the Pacers confirmed that Tyrese Haliburton will play against the Thunder. According to head coach Rick Carlisle, there won't be a minutes restriction for the point guard and will play through a right calf strain.

"He's going to play," Carlisle said. "He's obviously going to start. And we'll monitor his situation very closely and very carefully. We don't know the exact number of minutes. There's not been a minutes limit that's been put forth by our medical people."

It's an important game for Haliburton as the Pacers are down 3-2 against the Thunder.

