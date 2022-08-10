"His main objectives are to hold everyone accountable and foster an atmosphere of selflessness" - NBA analyst reports on LA Lakers head coach Darvin Ham's productive meeting with LeBron James

The LA Lakers and LeBron James have already started making preparations for next season. Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported on an hour-long meeting between James and coach Darvin Ham.

The LA Lakers are on the verge of a major change in identity. Having failed to achieve postseason success in the last two seasons, LA relieved coach Frank Vogel of his duties.

This change ushers in a new era with Darvin Ham at the helm. While Ham has been vocal about his plans for the team, having the team onboard with his plans will be a crucial to success.

The nature of the discussion itself was significant. As the Lakers look to return to championship status, LeBron James and Darvin Ham have their plans for the team. Chris Haynes reported that both saw eye-to-eye on the matter. He wrote:

"James, sources said, drilled home the importance of consistent competitiveness and cohesion, noting that last season’s team didn’t give themselves a chance on many nights. The focus for the future Hall of Famer is competing every night in order to give themselves a chance to compete for a championship.

"Ham agreed with James and reiterated that his main objectives are to hold everyone accountable and foster an atmosphere of selflessness, sources said."

The meeting between Ham and James was reportedly fruitful. As Haynes wrote in his article:

"The meeting was deemed productive and informative."

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes Yahoo Sources: Inside LeBron James' meeting with Lakers front office: Darvin Ham's offensive plan, Rob Pelinka's roster patience. sports.yahoo.com/inside-lebron-… Yahoo Sources: Inside LeBron James' meeting with Lakers front office: Darvin Ham's offensive plan, Rob Pelinka's roster patience. sports.yahoo.com/inside-lebron-…

The superstar and first-year coach also discussed their plans for Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. While Davis will likely become the offense's focal point, Ham wants Westbrook to be a corner-three threat.

With an emphasis on defensive intensity and cohesion as a unit, the LA Lakers could expect favorable results to stem from this discussion.

What can we expect of LeBron James and the LA Lakers under Darvin Ham?

LA Lakers Introduce Darvin Ham

Darvin Ham has set high expectations for the Lakers unit next season. Having prioritized accountability and selflessness in all of his interviews, Ham has a plan.

Ham has displayed his resolve as a taskmaster quite well. As Haynes mentioned in his article:

"He voiced that defensive tenacity needs to be picked up all across the roster and also forewarned that players would have to play new roles and if he sensed reluctance, he wouldn’t hesitate to remove them from the game, sources said."

This new tactic could be beneficial for the LA Lakers. However, this approach could also be counterproductive. Some players could find it restrictive.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



Former head coach Frank Vogel did so a few times last season.



More: Lakers head coach Darvin Ham will have more power to bench Russell Westbrook down the stretch of games, sources tell @jovanbuha Former head coach Frank Vogel did so a few times last season.More: theathletic.com/3468119/?sourc… Lakers head coach Darvin Ham will have more power to bench Russell Westbrook down the stretch of games, sources tell @jovanbuha.Former head coach Frank Vogel did so a few times last season.More: theathletic.com/3468119/?sourc… https://t.co/1wvAQjP5BW

This change could be difficult for Westbrook, who is expected to play hard on the defensive end and shoot out of the corner.

Courtside Fracas @courtsidefracas



“I want him guarding at a championship level” New Lakers Head Coach Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook:“I want him guarding at a championship level” #LakeShow New Lakers Head Coach Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook:“I want him guarding at a championship level” #LakeShow https://t.co/MqZavtS1A1

Whether this will have a positive impact is unknown. However, Ham and LeBron James have done a solid job assuring Lakers fans of the capable leadership.

