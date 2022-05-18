"His mentality is definitely Piston all day" - John Salley believes former DPOY would fit perfectly with the 'Bad Boys' Pistons

Former Detroit Pistons star John Salley knows that Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors is one of the most physical players in the NBA today. Some people might even call him "dirty," but Salley believes that the former Defensive Player of the Year would fit perfectly with the "Bad Boys."

In an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show," Salley spoke about a variety of topics, including the matchup between the Warriors and Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals. The former member of the "Bad Boys" made a surprise pick on which team will make the 2022 NBA Finals.

"Larry Bird would put fear in me and everyone else just like Luka (Doncic) does. I watched him going and this dude, every move Kevin McHale's ever had plus he can put the ball in the basket. I'm really happy for Jason Kidd and the Dallas Mavericks. I'm a Mark Cuban fan. I think they're going to go to the Finals," Salley said.

After complimenting Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, Salley and Rich Eisen went on to discuss Draymond Green possibly defending Doncic. Eisen then asked the four-time NBA champ if he believed Green would fit perfectly with the "Bad Boys" Pistons back in the 1980s.

"I love Draymond Green. Draymond is my favorite player in the NBA because he reminds me of a Piston... I would have been sitting on the bench, so I'm glad he's not (playing for the Pistons in the 1980s). His mentality is definitely Piston all day," Salley said.

Green will likely be tasked at guarding Doncic at times, while also fascilitating the Warriors' offense. The former DPOY may play physical, but he's already been ejected once in the postseason. He has to be careful and, somehow, maintain his composure against the Mavericks.

Draymond Green comments on the "Bad Boys" Pistons

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors.

Draymond Green was born in Saginaw, Michigan, so he would be a hometown hero already if he had played for the "Bad Boys" Pistons back in the 1980s. Green's skillset is often compared to Dennis Rodman, who was a better rebounder overall, while Draymond is the better passer.

Despite being born after the Detroit Pistons' most successful era, Green appreciates the "Bad Boys." In an interview with ESPN in 2019, the three-time NBA champ had nothing but admiration for guys like Isiah Thomas, Joe Dumars and the rest of the "Bad Boys."

"They're the toughest motherf*****s to ever play this game, period. They're champions, toughest guys to ever grace this NBA. That legacy will continue to live on. Obviously, me growing up in the state of Michigan, I know all about the 'Bad Boys,' with Joe D. being sort of like a father to me in my life. I try to embody that and play with that same type of force and confidence that they played with," Green said.

