“His name is Bronny, not LeBron” - Jalen Rose says Bronny James deserves to be analyzed like any other high school prospect, believes he should go to college and enhance his game

On ESPN's "Jalen & Jacoby," former NBA player Jalen Rose said that Bronny James deserves to be analyzed like any other high school prospect. Rose said that Bronny doesn't deserve to get all of the attention and pressure based off the fact that he's the son of LA Lakers superstar LeBron James.

"I want everybody to make sure that we recognize something. His name is Bronny, not LeBron, and he deserves to be covered like a high school scholar," said Rose, an ESPN analysty. "I believe he's going to go to college, and he should go to college to get that nuturing experience."

Bronny continues to strive to carve out a basketball career. Although it's easy to be recognized as LeBron's son, Bronny is attempting to establish his own path at the same time.

The basketball world went into a frenzy after an impressive sequence from the 18-year-old guard. Playing overseas on a European tour with the California Basketball Club, Bronny had an impressive transition slam that went viral on social media.

Bronny James continues to get the spotlight

Bronny James continues to be the focus of the spotlight in the high school baksetball ranks.

Bronny James is well known in the high school basketball. While being LeBron James' son, Bronny has has emerged as a fascinating prospect. His game has improved game each year, and it remains to be seen what the next step of his basketball journey will be.

Some have speculated whether Bronny will attempt to make the jump from high school to a developmental league like the G League Ignite or Overtime Elite clubs. Others believe that Bronny could head to college, at least for his freshman year.

Bronny James is ranked 39th in the 2023 class according to ESPN. The talented guard is preparing for his senior year at national prep basketball powerhouse Sierra Canyon.

James has said he wants to play in the NBA with Bronny. The earliest Bronny can play in the NBA is 2024. His father's declaration could entice a team to draft Bronny to land the icon more than the pick would be an indication of Bronny's professional potential.

James, who will turn 38 in late December, is entering his 20th season. He would have to play into his 22nd season to play with Bronny. Only one player, Vince Carter, has played 22 NBA seasons.

