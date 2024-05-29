“His problem was a Darvin problem”- Lakers fans take U-Turn on Taurean Prince hate, willing to welcome him back in free agency

Taurean Prince is one of the uncertainties the LA Lakers are dealing with in the offseason. GM Rob Pelinka did not trade him even though he knew that the forward would become an unrestricted free agent after the 2023-24 season ended. The NBA journeyman now has an opportunity to go wherever he wants to play.

Prince, though, is still hesitant to leave Hollywood starting next season. In an interview with Trevor Lane, that his family loves the weather in Los Angeles. He added that he’d let the “dominoes fall” but he’d like to be a Laker again “100%.” Keeping his talents in LA is “definitely No. 1” for him.

Fans reacted to this comment by Taurean Prince:

“Taurean would be a great re-sign his problem was a Darvin problem not a Taurean problem”

One fan declared what Prince should always have been with the Lakers:

“Tauren Prince was good off the bench. Just don’t start him like Ham did”

Darvin Ham gets a shot from @SmaggLakers:

“Would love to keep him with a competent coach that knows how to use his players”

A third fan continued on the same trend:

“Prince is a good player when he's not put in the role to be prime Klay Thompson or Ray Allen”

Taurean Prince got his share of social media mauling after Darvin Ham made him a starter in 49 of the 78 games he played in. For most in Laker Nation, Prince should not have averaged 27.0 minutes per contest. LA diehards preferred Rui Hachimura to be the more prominent player in the rotation.

Ham explained on a handful of occasions that starting Prince was out of necessity due to Jarred Vanderbilt’s injury. Although Prince wasn’t an elite defender, the coach still wanted to take some of the defensive duties that would fall on LeBron James.

With Taurean Prince’s limitations exposed, Darvin Ham eventually went to Rui Hachimura to play as the starter. In the playoffs, it was the Japanese who lined up for tip-off in every game for the LA Lakers. Prince still had 22.2 MPG and was decent as part of the bench mob. It’s a role fans want him to continue if the team does re-sign him.

Will the Lakers re-sign Taurean Prince?

The free agency dominoes will fall for the LA Lakers once LeBron James decides on his $51.4 million player option. Most NBA observers believe he will opt in but there are already speculations he will go somewhere else. James’ agent Rich Paul probably unintentionally revealed what the four-time MVP planned to do in the offseason.

“King James” has until June 29 to make that decision. When he does, the Lakers will look at Taurean Prince and other candidates to fill out the roster.

Prince’s return will also have to depend on the new coach which Rob Pelinka has not hired yet. Boston Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell and ESPN analyst JJ Redick are reportedly the leading candidates for that job. Prince will be happy to come back but the new coach will have a big say in that.

For now, basketball fans can react all they want about Prince’s value and fit with the team.

