“His production could very be the catalyst to Golden State hoisting the Larry O'Brien trophy” - Matt Brooks says young star is the x-factor for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals

Golden State Warriors' rising star Jordan Poole had an off night in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. However, his importance to the team's success has been evident throughout the season. Poole is slowly developing into a player who can hold his own in a team filled with All-Star caliber talent.

According to Matt Brooks of BasketballNews.com, Jordan Poole has to step up offensively in Game 2 for the Warriors to win. He believes that the rising star has the potential to be the x-factor for the franchise in these Finals against the Boston Celtics. Brooks wrote:

"Poole's meteoric rise has been something to behold, quickly establishing himself as one of the league's brightest up-and-coming stars after a sterling postseason.

"Boston and its titanium defense represent a whole new challenge, and an uptick in his production could very be the catalyst to Golden State hoisting the Larry O'Brien trophy in a few weeks' time."

Brooks also wrote about the defensive deficiencies in Poole's game that the Celtics exploited in Game 1 of the series. Brooks continued:

"What is concerning for Golden State was just how woefully underprepared Poole looked defensively on the final stage.

"The Warriors got eviscerated when they played Poole alongside either one of Curry (minus-13 together) or Klay Thompson (also a minus-13 together), and his inclusion in Golden State's small-ball lineup that went minus-9 in the fourth quarter was the ultimate nail in the coffin."

Story continues below ad

BasketballNews.com @basketbllnews



Jordan Poole mightily struggled in Golden State’s Game 1. What does he need to change for tomorrow’s Game 2?



broke things down

basketballnews.com/stories/can-jo… “With the Warriors in a 1-0 hole, Jordan Poole is now more than ever the ultimate X-Factor.”Jordan Poole mightily struggled in Golden State’s Game 1. What does he need to change for tomorrow’s Game 2? @MattBrooksNBA broke things down “With the Warriors in a 1-0 hole, Jordan Poole is now more than ever the ultimate X-Factor.”Jordan Poole mightily struggled in Golden State’s Game 1. What does he need to change for tomorrow’s Game 2?@MattBrooksNBA broke things down ⬇️basketballnews.com/stories/can-jo…

How can the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics?

Jordan Poole in action in the 2022 NBA Finals - Game One

Story continues below ad

The Golden State Warriors are up against their toughest opponent over the course of a series. These Finals have been dubbed as offense versus defense. The Celtics possess the best defense in the NBA while the Warriors arguably have the greatest shooting backcourt in the history of the game.

Game 1 justified that this was a battle of styles, especially in the fourth quarter as the Celtics defense produced stops when it mattered most. They also managed to score key buckets.

NBA.com/Stats @nbastats



The Warriors starting lineup of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Kevon Looney had a NET Rating of +37.5 in 16 minutes together in Game 1. Advanced StatsThe Warriors starting lineup of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Kevon Looney had a NET Rating of +37.5 in 16 minutes together in Game 1. Advanced Stats 🔢The Warriors starting lineup of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Kevon Looney had a NET Rating of +37.5 in 16 minutes together in Game 1. https://t.co/JpFnHXw9hW

Story continues below ad

The Celtics' suffocating defense continued to wreak havoc as they added Miami to their casualty list. They beat the Bucks in the semifinals and swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first round. Led by Marcus Smart, their ability to switch on defense is of the utmost importance in the way they play.

This, coupled with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum showing they can co-exist, has given them the offensive push they need. One can take over the game when the other is not at his best.

The Golden State Warriors have their work cut out in this series. Not only do they need an offensive jolt from their superstar backcourt, but they also need to produce stops on the defensive end. They will need to be at their overall best against a team that can get hot from the perimeter or inside.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far