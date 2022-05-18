“His resume is impeccable and everyone needs to try to follow his lead” - Patrick Beverley believes former All-NBA player doesn’t need to win a title to justify his move to the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers are preparing for a big offseason as the team attempts to get back on track for the 2022-23 season. After coming into the year with aspirations of making a run towards the NBA Finals, the Lakers' season took a turn in the wrong direction.

After numerous injuries and setbacks to key rotation pieces, the Lakers plummeted down the standings. Unfortunately, the team never got back on track as they finished 11th in the Western Conference.

For a team that has so many talented players on their roster, such as LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, it was a nightmare season. Since joining the Lakers in 2018, superstar LeBron James has missed the playoffs twice in four years.

Speaking today on ESPN's "First Take," Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley was asked if LeBron James needs to win another championship to justify his move to Los Angeles, despite winning a title in 2020. Beverley said:

“His resume is impeccable and everyone needs to try to follow his lead.”

A crucial offseason for LeBron James and the LA Lakers

LA Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

All eyes will be on the Lakers this offseason as the team looks prepared to make some drastic changes to their roster. It was another eye-opening season for LeBron James, as he went on to show that he still has plenty left in the tank.

Despite playing at the age of 37-years-old, James averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game for the Lakers this year. Although James was impressive, the Lakers still struggled to pick up any momentum in the standings.

With a number of questions surrounding the roster, many are wondering if this could be one of the last seasons for LeBron in a Lakers uniform, as he's expected to become an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of next season.

Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly JJ Redick: "[The Lakers] had a treasure trove of young players. They put ‘em all on the table to get Anthony Davis and they won a championship—”



Patrick Beverley interrupts: "Bubble championship."



JJ and Pat then go back and forth about asterisks on titles 🤣 JJ Redick: "[The Lakers] had a treasure trove of young players. They put ‘em all on the table to get Anthony Davis and they won a championship—”Patrick Beverley interrupts: "Bubble championship."JJ and Pat then go back and forth about asterisks on titles 🤣 https://t.co/w0PW3SoitN

After acquiring veteran star Russell Westbrook via trade last offseason, it looked as if the Lakers had potentially found their missing piece to help carry the load alongside James and fellow superstar Anthony Davis.

The problem is that Westbrook saw a rapid decline in his play and will have a decision to make this summer on a player option of close to $47 million.

With Westbrook's contract situation looming, as well as the health concerns with superstar Anthony Davis, the Lakers organization will have to get creative if they want to make improvements to the roster.

The LA Lakers' first order of business will be finding a new head coach. The team dismissed Frank Vogel at the end of the season.

