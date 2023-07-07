"His security then back handed me in the face" - Britney Spears demands public apology after incident with Victor Wembanyama's security

Victor Wembanyama is in Las Vegas, Nevada as he prepares to make his highly-anticipated Summer League debut on Friday. The top overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft found himself in controversy leading up to his debut as a member of his security team reportedly struck pop superstar Britney Spears.

Spears took to social media to demand a public apology, stating, in part:

"I was not prepared for what happened to me last night. I recognized an athlete in my hotel lobby as I was heading to dinner. I later went to a restaurant at a different hotel and saw him again. I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success. It was really loud so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention. I am aware of the players statement where he mentions "I grabbed him from behind" but I simply tapped him on the shoulder.

"His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face. I get swarmed by people all the time. In fact, that night, I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn't hit any of them... I have yet to get a public apology from the player, his security or their organization. I hope they will..."

Check out Britney Spears' full comments on the incident with Victor Wembanyama below:

Spears reportedly filed a police report, identifying San Antonio Spurs director of team security Damian Smith as the person responsible for backhanding her. It is unclear if he will face criminal or civil charges.

Victor Wembanyama shares his account of Britney Spears incident

Victor Wembanyama spoke with the media at practice on Thursday, describing his account of the incident involving Britney Spears. The first overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft stated:

"I didn't see what happened because I was walking straight and didn't stop. That person grabbed me from behind, not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind. I just know the security pushed her away. I don't know with how much force, but security pushed her away. I didn't stop to look so I could walk in and enjoy the nice dinner."

Wembanyama added that he was unaware that it was Spears who was attempting to get his attention until a few hours later. He noted that he initially did not believe the news.

Check out Victor Wembanyama's full comments below:

