“His size, IQ, scoring ability from every level, and passing will allow him to continue to play at an MVP caliber level” – Unanimous poll results indicate 3x NBA All-Star could be the face of the league

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is widely considered to be the best player in the NBA under the age of 25. The Slovenian was picked as the third overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft and has definitely lived up to the hype.

In a survey conducted by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Doncic appeared to be the unanimous favorite amongst 15 anonymous NBA executives after they were asked who they would build their franchise around. He said:

"Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was the unanimous first choice among the NBA executives polled, while Evan Mobley and Anthony Edwards were two of the top risers."

According to one of the NBA executives who was intereviewed:

"Luka’s size, IQ, scoring ability from every level, and passing will allow him to continue to play at an MVP caliber level."

The likes of Jayson Tatum, Ja Morant, Evan Mobley and Anthony Edwards rounded off the top five. Zion Williamson, reigning Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes and LaMelo Ball featured in the top-10, but it is Doncic who leads the way.

The Mavericks picked Doncic as the number three overall pick after striking a deal with the Atlanta Hawks to move up in the lottery. The Hawks ended up drafting Trae Young with their fifth pick, who is ninth in this list.

Is Luka Doncic the best under-25 player in the NBA?

France v Slovenia: Group B - FIBA EuroBasket 2022

Luka Doncic is arguably one of the best in the NBA, let alone the best under 25 player. The Slovenian has been the heart and soul of the Dallas Mavericks ever since he was drafted. Doncic led the Mavs to the Western Conference Finals last season despite being the only All-Star in the team.

Doncic won the NBA Rookie of the Year and already has three All-NBA First Team selections. His name is consistently taken in the MVP conversations.

Anthony Edwards and Ja Morant have very good cases but both are yet to get past the second-round of the postseason. Barring his defense, which is also improving, Luka's game is complete. However, it's his scoring ability and skill to make his teammates better that puts him above the rest in this category.

