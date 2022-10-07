"His superpowers is being able to bring his fire, competitiveness, and his voice" - Steph Curry expects younger talent to believe in their veteran leaders, maintain team culture

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are in for a rough ride at the start of the 2022-23 NBA season.

The altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole has taken over the Warriors' preparations for their championship defense. Curry also expects Green to rebuild trust within the team and the younger talent to believe in their vets.

At a news conference on Thursday, Curry talked about the incident that happened in the team. The four-time MVP believes the age difference might have been a factor in the altercation.

"Everything is important, how we handle this situation is important," Curry said. "How Draymond responds to the space that he needs to come back with the right frame of mind on doing the work, coming with the right energy, marking it about the team, like all those things are important."

He continued:

"One of his superpowers is being able to bring his fire, competitiveness and his voice, and I don't want him to ever lose that. Whatever it takes to maintain that presence and trust and rebuild whatever he needs to, that's the journey we're going to be on."

Steph Curry's advice for team's young players

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry has encouraged the team's young players to trust their veterans. The Golden State Warriors have an amazing blend of veterans and young players. That means the Warriors' championship window could be an extended one.

Apart from Curry, Golden State's elder statesmen include Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala. Kevon Looney could also be considered a veteran, as he's been with the team since 2015 and has won three championships.

The Warriors' young core consists of Jordan Poole, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. The team also added rookies Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins this offseason.

"The young guys have to believe in who we are, what we've built and the culture that can help us get through stuff like this," Curry said. "It's up to me, Andre, Klay, and the guys that have been around to embody that on a daily basis."

Altercation video does not look good for Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole of the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors might have downplayed the physical altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole that happened on Wednesday. TMZ Sports has released the video showing the incident that happened during the team's practice.

Poole and Green appeared to be talking trash, which was a common theme between the teammates. With Poole standing underneath the basket, Green got into his face before Poole pushed him. Green responded with a vicious right hand to the face that knocked Poole to the ground.

Players such as Steph Curry, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Jonathan Kuminga are visible in the video. Coaches and players broke up the fight as Green was standing on top of Poole. The Warriors have told the press that they will handle the situation internally, but the video leak makes that nearly impossible.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far