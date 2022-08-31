"His whole regimen is designed on how someone like Raja Bell's gonna guard him" - Gilbert Arenas looks back on Kobe Bryant's obsessively strict regimen

Former All-Star Gilbert Arenas added another incredible story to the Kobe Bryant collection. The stories of Bryant's insane work ethic, winning mentality and love for the game seem unending.

Arenas had the pleasure of competing against Bryant during the mid-2000s, where he broke out as a star for the Washington Wizards. Although they played different positions, Arenas never missed out on any chance to study the 18-time All-Star. Like Bryant, Agent Zero loved to study his opponents.

However, unlike The Black Mamba, Arenas wasn't as dedicated to the game when he was active in the league.

In a recent interview on "VLAD TV," the three-time All-Star shared how Bryant displayed crazy discipline in his game. Arenas stated that the Lakers legend designed his offense to counter the defensive pressure that players like Raja Bell displayed.

"He's (Bryant) playing the Wizards right, and he's talking about, 'That's not how Raja Bell is going to guard me.'" Arenas said.

"He's training on what his toughest opponents would do. So, his whole regimen is designed on how someone like Raja Bell's gonna guard him. The Matrix's (Shawn Marion) gonna guard him, Bruce Bowen's gonna guard him."

Arenas then talked about how Kobe Bryant viewed his competition.

"The rest of the field, you're irrelevant. Those tough opponents how they guard me is how I'm gonna train."

As crazy as Gilbert Areans' story is, it worked out quite well for Bryant. With his discipline, he was able to win five titles with the Los Angeles Lakers and is one of the greatest Lakers of all time.

Gilbert Arenas' recent comments about Giannis Antetokounmpo proves there's hate for the Greek star

Whether someone is a fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo or not, it's hard not to admit that he's a special player. Both current and retired NBA players have repeatedly acknowledged the greatness of Giannis.

However, Gilbert Arenas isn't a fan of the Milwaukee Bucks star. Back in 2020, Arenas said in an interview with Shannon Sharpe that Giannis needs to learn to play the game. The statement didn't sit well with fans. Giannis proved him wrong, too, by leading the Bucks to the title in 2021.

Club Shay Shay @ClubShayShay .@shannonsharpe: "What does Giannis need to do to win a title?"



Gilbert Arenas: "Learn how to play basketball. He's the James Harden of the East." .@shannonsharpe: "What does Giannis need to do to win a title?"Gilbert Arenas: "Learn how to play basketball. He's the James Harden of the East." https://t.co/VgR8E0kdgj

Gilbert Arenas recently sat down with Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy. There, they discussed who's the best player in the NBA. Arenas explained how Giannis isn't the best player in the league. Even with the title, Arenas still isn't impressed.

Nathan Marzion @nathanmarzion The Giannis disrespect is WILD.



And he'll just keep making them look like idiots. The Giannis disrespect is WILD.And he'll just keep making them look like idiots. https://t.co/JJEBGRGejP

This isn't the first time that someone has publicly mocked the six-time All-Star. After the Bucks won the title in 2021, ESPN's Emmanuel Acho spoke out about how Giannis couldn't become the face of the league. His reason, because it's hard to pronounce Giannis' last name.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has accomplished a lot to be recognized as one of the top players. The criticism of Gilbert Arenas and Emmanuel Acho is proof that the media and former players are displaying their dislike of international players.

