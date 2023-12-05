"Hit an inhaler at halftime": Tyrese Haliburton makes shocking revelation after toppling Celtics in In-Season Tournament quarterfinals

Indiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton came up big during Monday’s NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals matchup against the Boston Celtics. Haliburton finished with a team-high 26 points, including 19 in the second half as Indiana secured a 122-112 upset victory. Afterward, the All-Star shared a surprise reason for his success.

During his postgame interview, Haliburton touched on his first-half struggles. Playing in the biggest game of his career to date, he finished the half with just seven points, six rebounds, two assists and one 3-pointer on 37.5% shooting.

According to the star point guard, he had a hard time catching his breath. So, he used an inhaler to do so during the halftime break.

“I was doing an awful job in the first half. I was getting attacked, I couldn't breathe. Had to hit an inhaler at halftime,” Haliburton said. “But I figured it out. The team figured it out. I had a lot of support behind me … and we were able to get the win tonight.”

Along with his 19 second-half points, Haliburton recorded four rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and four 3s on 70.0% shooting. He also converted on a critical 4-point play with 1:33 remaining that gave the Pacers a four-point lead (109-105), which they never relinquished.

With his impressive second-half performance, Haliburton also achieved his first career triple-double. He finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds, 13 assists, one steal and five 3s on 55.6% shooting.

Through 17 games, Haliburton is averaging 26.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.6 blocks and 4.0 3s per game on 52.1% shooting.

Tyrese Haliburton says Pacers aren’t satisfied following quarterfinals win

With Monday’s upset win over the Celtics, Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers advanced to the In-Season Tournament’s semifinals in Las Vegas. However, according to Haliburton, his team isn't satisfied.

“The expectation is to win,” Haliburton said postgame. “We're coming out here, we’re a young, hungry group, and we wanna win every night. So, we’re excited to be there, but we're not just complacent being there. We want to win.”

The Pacers next take on the winner of Tuesday’s quarterfinal matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks.