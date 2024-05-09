"Hit me in the place where it's not really comfortable" - Jalen Brunson hilariously quips extent of tragical injury

Tension filled the Garden when rising star Jalen Brunson did not come back for the second quarter during Game 2 of the Knicks-Pacers matchup. Brunson seemed to limp after an apparent non-contact incident while following T.J. McConnell across the defensive lane, with about 3:45 remaining in the period. He gestured to the Knicks’ bench that he needed to exit as he hobbled up the court.

He left the game with four minutes left in the first quarter, and by halftime, the team declared Brunson was questionable to return due to a sore right foot.

After the game, Jalen Brunson spoke to the media during the post-game presser, where he was asked about his collision with Andrew Nembhard, to which he replied:

"He hit me ... In the place where it's not really comfortable... that didn't feel too great."

The Knicks All-Star ended the first half with five points, an assist and a steal in eight minutes of playtime before leaving for the locker room.

Jalen Brunson dominates in the second half vs. Indiana Pacers upon return

However, when Brunson returned in the second half, the Knicks regained their composure and defeated the Indiana Pacers 130-121 in Game 2, taking a two-game lead in their second-round series of the NBA Playoffs.

The Knicks overcame a 10-point deficit at halftime, buoyed by Brunson's performance. He again led the team in scoring, although he fell short of reaching 40 or more points for the fifth consecutive postseason game.

Jalen ended the game with 29 points, shooting 11 of 18 from the field, including 3 of 6 from beyond the arc, while also recording five assists and three steals.

The Knicks took control in the third quarter, outscoring the Pacers 36-18 to regain the lead as they headed into the fourth.

Despite the Pacers' tenacity, Brunson and the Knicks excelled in their strengths: getting the ball to their standout point guard, securing offensive rebounds, and closing out tight games.

While Jalen did make his return, the game wasn't without its setbacks for the Knicks. OG Anunoby, who scored 28 points on 10 of 19 shooting, pulled up limping near the basket during a fastbreak opportunity.

The Knicks later announced he would miss the remainder of the game with a sore left hamstring, an issue they hope will not continue into Game 3 on the road this Friday.

The Knicks were also without Mitchell Robinson, who had re-injured the ankle that sidelined him for 50 games during the regular season. He is likely to miss the remainder of the playoffs.