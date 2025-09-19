"Hit his signature move the Rudy choke" - NBA fans go bonkers as Draymond Green headlocks Warriors fan in Jordan Poole jersey

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green got the crowd hyped after he put a fan in a headlock. It's still the offseason, and fans have all the time to interact with their fans. Green made time to travel to China and spent time with some of his fans.The Warriors star played with a fan named Slim in a friendly competition during the Star Street Battle Tournament. However, the fan took it a step further when he wore Jordan Poole's No. 3 Warriors jersey.During one possession in their game, the four-time champion posted up on the fan and dunked on him. Unfortunately for Green, he missed the shot. The fan wearing the old Warriors jersey, though, got up to continue the match. But the star player came from behind and put him in a headlock, which excited the crowd.However, it appeared that Green had no intention of starting anything new and was merely playing with his supporters.After that, fans revealed their thoughts on Draymond Green's interaction with his fans.&quot;Wow he hit his signature move the Rudy choke,&quot; a fan brought up Green's altercation with Rudy Gobert.Edot @EdotHxnchoLINK@LegionHoops @TheWarriorsTalk wow he hit his signature move the Rudy choke&quot;Draymond working on the chokehold for this season 😭😭😭&quot; another fan commented.&quot;went straight into his final form (wwe wrestler)😭😂&quot; one fan said.Others paid attention to what the fan was wearing.&quot;Bro was wearing a Poole jersey what a troll 😭&quot; someone commented.👑 @Lebronin1LINK@LegionHoops @TheWarriorsTalk Bro was wearing a Poole jersey what a troll 😭&quot;He choked him cuz he actually thought it was Poole,&quot; a comment read.&quot;His saw poole on the jersey and got flashbacks lol,&quot; a fan chimed in.Draymond Green reportedly wants the Warriors to make Jonathan Kuminga happyDuring the offseason, the biggest concern for the Golden State Warriors was the contract negotiation with forward Jonathan Kuminga. The two sides can't seem to agree on a deal, which has prolonged the stalemate.As a result, veteran players Jimmy Butler, Steph Curry and Draymond Green have become involved. According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, the three stars want the organization to keep Kuminga happy and let him stay on the roster.&quot;Kuminga has signaled that he is willing to help the team with a smaller initial cap figure, and all he wants in return is the respect to decide on his own future down the road. Steph, Draymond, and Jimmy have been advocates for the organization to make Kuminga happy with this request, sources said,&quot; Siegel reported.Draymond Green has the opportunity to serve as a stronger mentor to his younger teammates. His relationship with Poole wasn't the best after he punched the younger player during a team practice. The incident led to their relationship being ruined, and the 6-foot-4 guard was traded to the Washington Wizards.