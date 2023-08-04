HoF coach reveals San Antonio Spurs Legend’s secret to success and why it happens whether they win or lose

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich surpassed the legendary Don Nelson for most wins in NBA history on March 11, 2022. It took “Pop” 370 games less to overtake his former mentor and one of his closest friends.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda’s Mark Medina, “Nellie” had this to say about Popovich’s secret sauce to success:

“He [Popovich] has the gift of communication. He’s a great communicator with players. He really cares about each guy. His philosophy is different from any other coaches that I’ve ever been around.

"After a game on the road, win or lose, he’d always have an open dinner for everybody. I’ve been to a few of those with him while he was the head coach in San Antonio."

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina pic.twitter.com/xflvJR6VhK Part 1 of Don Nelson Q&A for @Sportskeeda: With Gregg Popovich's upcoming Hall-of-Fame induction, Nellie talks hiring Pop as Warriors assistant w/out knowing him, almost becoming Spurs coach, pulling $25,000 prank on Pop & Pop breaking his wins record bit.ly/3qgUM9c

Nelson added:

“Basketball was never brought up. We talked about other things with life, what the players were feeling and their families. It was a different relationship than any other coach that I’ve ever been around. It was a different philosophy that he had and carried out throughout his whole career.”

Gregg Popovich has coached some of the greatest players of all time. Former San Antonio Spurs superstars Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker sang his praises when it came to basketball knowledge.

However, they are just completely overwhelmed by his ability to communicate regardless of the situation.

Steve Kerr, the Golden State Warriors’ multi-titled coach who also won two championships as a player under Popovich in 1999 and 2003 narrated it best:

"The coaches' meetings that we had in Tokyo were just phenomenal. Master class in leadership, camaraderie and chemistry and just beautiful to be a part of. To watch him work behind the scenes as a fellow coach was amazing to me. I played for him for four years, but it was different to be on his staff."

Kerr was an assistant to Gregg Popovich for the US Olympic Basketball game in Tokyo. Like Don Nelson, he had a clear idea of the genius that is “Pop” when it comes to communicating and relating to people.

The San Antonio Spurs’ most brutal playoff loss showed Gregg Popovich at his absolute best

On June 18, 2013, the San Antonio Spurs were seconds away from beating the Miami Heat for their fifth championship. Instead, Ray Allen broke their hearts by hitting the iconic dagger three that allowed LeBron James’ “Heatles” to force overtime and eventually win.

Years later, Manu Ginobili, who lost the rebound to Chris Bosh that led to Allen’s dagger, recalled probably the legendary coach’s best performance:

"It was almost the championship won. [But Pop's] phrase was, 'Win it together. Lose it together. Man's got to eat.' So we ate together.

"We talked and we basically cried together. He went one table at a time with different players and had conversations and tried to cheer us up when we were devastated."

The San Antonio Spurs coach himself made a big mistake when he took out Tim Duncan in the closing seconds. Had the big man been in there, Bosh might not have had a chance of snatching the rebound over Ginobili.

When basketball strategy fails, San Antonio always had “Pop” displaying his leadership and ability to communicate which set him apart from many.

