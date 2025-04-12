HOFer Isiah Thomas goes no-holds-barred at LeBron James for shirtless shooting

NBA legend Isiah Thomas criticized LeBron James after he was shirtless in the LA Lakers' shootaround. Thomas believes that it's a practice that should be frowned upon.

The NBA legend explained that participating in a shootaround like that shows how much the professionalism of the league has diminished. Thomas also shared how during his time as a General Manager and a head coach, he never allowed his players to work out shirtless.

"I totally 100% object to (LeBron James shooting shirtless)," Thomas said. "I was the GM and coach. I would never let one of my players walk out on the floor looking like (James). I mean we are a professional NBA league. ... The professionalism in our NBA league has diminished so much."

The LA Lakers are set to face the Houston Rockets on Friday night. With only two games remaining in their regular season, some might be wondering if LeBron James will opt to play or sit out until the 2025 NBA Playoffs commence.

LeBron James' status for Rockets game on Friday

The Lakers have clinched the third seed in the Western Conference and are just waiting to find out who they'll be facing in the sixth seed. Given LA's circumstances, their stars could miss the final two games of their season.

LeBron James has been harboring a groin injury, which forced him to sit out several games in the second half of the season. Given these factors, it seemed logical for the King to rest. This is especially true after James expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming break before the playoffs.

“It’s very important. We get that week off," James said. "Being a part of the Play-In I think the last couple years, anything can happen. So for us to know that we’re top six, in the format that it is right now, anytime you can get some rest, I’m speaking for myself, s**t anytime I can get a week off from not playing ball, I’ll take it."

LeBron James is heading to the 2025 NBA Playoffs at the age of 40. It'll be interesting to see what the old King can do in the postseason where the competition will be tougher than usual.

