"Hold tight CryBabyBrown": Gilbert Arenas ridicules Kwame Brown over public apology amid heated feud

Former teammates Gilbert Arenas and Kwame Brown have exchanged public comments with each other in recent weeks. On the heels of Arenas' arrest last month, Brown commented on the legal issues of the three-time NBA All-Star and called him a &quot;dummy&quot;.Apparently, after Arenas' response on Jul. 31, Brown sent a private apology to the former NBA guard for defaming him.When Brown apologized publicly, Arenas clipped the video and shared it on Instagram, ripping the former No. 1 pick in the caption:&quot;@kwan_low fate is under review...early release of his Youtube page is not guaranteed. Apology still under investigation. Hold tight (CryBabyBrown). Gilbert Please man im sorry. #partyover #highworeoff #checkmate.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBased on the wording of Kwame Brown's apology, it sounds like Gilbert Arenas and his legal team may have threatened legal action, accusing the 2001 McDonald's All-American of defaming him when discussing the nature of Arenas' arrest.Looking back at Gilbert Arenas' response to Kwame BrownAfter Gilbert Arenas' arrest, Kwame Brown went live to celebrate, ripping both Arenas and NFL player-turned-TV personality Shannon Sharpe, who was fired on the same day as Arenas' arrest.Once Arenas posted bail and returned home, he ripped Brown in his first livestream back, joking about Brown's YouTube channel being hit with copyright strikes:&quot;Ay Kwame, what did you say?... That boy is on fire over there! That boy gets all of his views off another person,&quot; Arenas joked.&quot;I'm happy to get your page back popping because I just heard you lost another one... You can't even get out of YouTube jail. I got out of real jail before you got out of YouTube jail, all you got to do is hit a button.&quot;Gilbert Arenas is scheduled to go on trial beginning on Sept. 23. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison for operating an illegal high-stakes gambling operation in rented properties. While the three-time All-Star has maintained that he had nothing to do with the makeshift casino, prosecutors believe they have enough evidence for a conviction.Of course, in addition to the charges he's facing for allegedly operating an illegal casino, Arenas is also accused of lying to federal investigators.