"Holy Caitlin Clark" - NBA fans in frenzy after Andrew Nembhard's dagger 3 seals Pacers' Game 3 win in Fever star's attendance 

The Indiana Pacers won Game 3 of their 2024 NBA Playoffs Conference semis series 111-106 at home against the New York Knicks in Caitlin Clark's presence. Andrew Nembhard laced the dagger 3, giving the Pacers a three-point lead with 19 seconds left. Indiana got the crucial stop on the next possession before Aaron Nesmith hit a pair of free throws to close the game with nine seconds left.

Nembhard's 3 reminded NBA fans of Caitlin Clark's 3-point game. He hit it at a crucial time with the clock running out and a defender in his face. Nembhard hit it from at least 30+ feet on a stepback. The dagger 3 instantly had fans drawing the shot's parallels to Caitlin Clark's game, as one wrote;

"Holy Caitlin Clark"

"Andrew Nembhard lmaoooo from Caitlin Clark range !!!" said another.

"pulled up from Caitlin Clark range, everyone in Indiana is getting the fever," said a fan.

"Just like you drew it up. Nembhard from Caitlin Clark range" a fan wrote.

A couple of other fans lauded Nembhard's excellent play.

Pacers get remarkable outings from Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam

Andrew Nembhard hit the decisive bucket for Indiana, but Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam laid the foundation for the Pacers' win. The former tallied 35 points, four rebounds, seven assists and two steals on 14 of 26 shooting while playing with back spasms. Siakam added 26 points and seven rebounds, shooting 9 of 14.

The duo kept it close as the Knicks overturned an 11-point deficit in the third quarter and grabbed a five-point lead entering the fourth. It was a back-and-forth contest after that point, with several lead changes. Siakam scored nine of his 26 points in the fourth quarter alone, while Haliburton tallied seven.

It was a must-win game for the Pacers, with an 0-3 hole likely ending their chances of winning this series. No team has ever erased that deficit in NBA history. Nevertheless, the Pacers won't have to undergo that after capitalizing on homecourt advantage.

They still need to hold on to leads better, though. The Knicks overturned a double-digit deficit for the second consecutive game, and Indiana can't afford that in Game 4. They also need to improve at containing the Knicks' role players better. Donte DiVincenzo dropped 35 points on 12 of 26 shooting, one of the key reasons behind the Pacers nearly losing another game.