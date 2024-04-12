“Holy fu**k you NBA:” Fans left baffled by Luka Doncic's final MVP ladder ranking

Most people thought Luka Doncic was a dark horse contender for the NBA MVP, but The NBA.com projections say not so fast. The league’s official site posted its final MVP standings as the season ends this weekend. Nikola Jokic led the way as expected, but Luka Doncic came in third.

Many were shocked at his placement. He came in behind OKC Thunder star Shai GIlgeous-Alexander. The Thunder star has had a hell of a season and was in MVP conversations all season. However, many had slotted Doncic ahead of him after the Mavs star's recent performances.

Gilgeous-Alexander has also missed time recently with injuries, which further helped Doncic’s case. Doncic was followed by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Domantas Sabonis, Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

Fans are upset with the ranking. Many feel Doncic should be second in MVP voting.

One fan was so upset over Doncic’s placement behind SGA that they theorized Doncic was getting punished for being Kyrie Irving’s teammate.

“Holy fuck you NBA SGA just sat out multiple games for injury and you reward him by putting him higher???? And NOW you credit Kyrie???? This is insane,” the fan tweeted on Twitter/X.

Many other fans chimed in. One fan felt the league is anti-Doncic.

“Mavs haven’t lost since the last ladder was released and Luka has had better overall numbers than Shai during that time. The agenda against Luka is real. Any objective fan can clearly see this,” the fan tweeted.

One fan made fun of the rankings.

“Shai at 2, Polar bear in Texas,” the fan tweeted.

Yet, another fan was confused at how Doncic could be third.

“HOW TF IS LUKA THIRD,” the fan tweeted.

Some Luka fans dropped stats to explain why Doncic should be first or second.

“Mavs get 50 wins and Luka dropped a spot… I can’t take this shit seriously,” one fan tweeted.

One fan felt Doncic should be ahead of Jokic as well.

“Luka should be the front runner and it shouldn’t be a competition,” one fan wrote.

Should Luka Doncic be MVP?

Luka Doncic is second on most odds boards for NBA MVP. Nikola Jokic is the odds-on favorite. Doncic is around 20/1 to win the award as a late dark horse contender.

The Mavs star has surged with a strong second half of the season. He led Dallas up the Western standings, and they are now in the top five. Doncic has taken the team to five straight wins and nine of their last ten.

Doncic is leading the league in scoring this season. He is averaging 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game. He is second in the league in assists. He is setting a career-high for assists per game in a season and is near his career-high of 9.4 rpg.

Doncic has also shown off even more offensive weapons this season. He can score from anywhere on the floor and increased his range, hitting a career-high 38.2% from 3-point range.