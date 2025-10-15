"Holy sh*t!" - Victor Wembanyama stuns Kevin Hart with weight gain update since rookie year

Victor Wembanyama had a memorable offseason, from visiting monks in China to working out with legends like Hakeem Olajuwon and Kevin Garnett. Wembanyama also gained around 30 pounds of muscle, stunning comedian and actor Kevin Hart on his show.

Ad

Speaking on Hart's "Cold as Balls" show back in June at Fanatics Fest, the "Borderlands" star asked Wemby if he had gained weight. The San Antonio Spurs superstar calmly said that he probably added 30 pounds to his 7-foot-5 frame this past summer.

"Holy sh*t!" Hart said. "30? Holy sh*t"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Trending

The info was already leaked back in the offseason, when a clip from the episode filmed by a fan was uploaded on social media. The full episode was only released on Tuesday, four months after it was filmed in New York City.

Victor Wembanyama's weight gain was also made official by the San Antonio Spurs. The franchise upgraded his weight from 210 pounds as a rookie to 232 pounds entering his third season in the league. His height was also adjusted from 7-foot-3 to 7-foot-5.

Ad

Brian Windhorst thinks Victor Wembanyama is 7-foot-7

While NBA fans are still getting over Victor Wembanyama being officially 7-foot-5, ESPN's Brian Windhorst dropped a bombshell on "NBA Today." Windhorst told guest analyst Boban Marjanovic that Wembanyama might actually be 7-foot-7.

"He was listed at 7'3" as a rookie, but that was a lie," Windhorst said. "He was not 7'3. I believe he was actually about 7'5. He's now listed at 7'5". Boban, I think he might be approaching 7'7" unofficially."

Ad

If Wembanyama is indeed 7-foot-7, he's tied with Gheorghe Muresan and Manute Bol as the tallest players in NBA history. Muresan played six seasons in the league from 1993 to 2000, with his career plagued by injuries. Bol, on the other hand, had a 10-year career from 1985 to 1995.

Victor Wembanyama describes deep vein thrombosis diagnosis as traumatic

Despite being cleared of his deep vein thrombosis diagnosis this offseason, it took a toll on Victor Wembanyama physically and mentally. Wembanyama called it a traumatic experience in an interview with ESPN's Michael C. Wright.

Ad

"The traumatic experience is very much linked to all the stuff I've done in the summer," Wembanyama said. "Spending so much time in hospitals, around doctors and hearing more bad news that I wish I hadn't heard, of course, it is traumatic. But in the long run, I think it's going to be very beneficial."

Wembanyama has looked phenomenal in the preseason, averaging 17.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks in 19 minutes per game. He's also shooting 62.9%, including 44.4% from beyond the arc.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More