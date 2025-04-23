'Home Alone' star and fiancée from Disney fame get custom jerseys during Lakers-Wolves clash

The LA Lakers hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday for Game 2 of their first-round matchup in the 2025 NBA playoffs. The stars came out once again to watch the purple and gold clash with Anthony Edwards' Timberwolves crew, including "Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin and his fiancée Brenda Song.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the NBA shared a short video of Culkin and Song receiving custom jerseys from a couple of Laker girls. Culkin got the number eight jersey and Song got the number three jersey. They also posed for the cameras while holding their custom home jerseys.

Culkin and Song have been attending Lakers games over the years, often at courtside along with other big-name celebrities. The actor was most famously known for his role as Kevin McCallister in the "Home Alone" franchise, while Song made a name for herself as London Tipton in Disney's "The Suite Life" franchise.

