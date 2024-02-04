"Honeymoon is over in Dallas" - Kyrie Irving faces flak from Mavericks fans for catching up with Damian Lillard

Kyrie Irving continues to be sidelined from playing with the Dallas Mavericks due to his thumb injury. Interestingly, his loyalty to an NBA team has been one of the criticisms placed on Irving's reputation, which was pointed out yet again after the Mavericks' 129-117 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Irving was spotted chatting in a friendly manner with Bucks guard Damian Lillard, which irked some fans, with some believing that he might leave Dallas to join another super team.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The video clip was shared on X by FB2 (@FrankBurner2), which garnered strong reactions from NBA fans. The frustration from fans stemmed from the Dallas Mavericks' second straight loss after building up a 25-point lead against the Milwaukee Bucks.

"Honeymoon is over in Dallas."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

To some fans, the interaction between the two NBA stars is nothing more than a wholesome conversation between two friends after a game. However, Mavericks fans are aware of Irving's history and his questionable allegiance to past teams he's played with.

Be that as it may, it all remains speculation at this point, with the 2024 NBA trade deadline getting closer each day.

Kyrie Irving to LA Lakers trade rumors

With the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline set for Thursday, Feb. 8 at 3:00 pm Eastern Time, trade rumors will receive more momentum with teams eyeing improvement and tweaks to their roster.

According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, who reported on Hoops Tonight on November 20, 2023, trade rumors involving Kyrie Irving to the LA Lakers can be brought up again once the NBA trade deadline is close.

"In terms of guys [the Lakers are] looking at, I think the Kyrie rumor is going to pop up again," Buha said, "come trade deadline. That probably looks like D-Lo, Rui and a pick for Kyrie. I don't see why Dallas does that right now unless they start struggling."

Acquiring Irving can be an interesting roster piece for the LA Lakers. With the team struggling this season, another star acquisition can stir the team in the right direction.

In exchange for the Mavericks star, a trade package of D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura and a trade pick can be enough to convince Dallas to accept the offer. However, Luka Doncic will be left without a fellow All-Star next to him.

In his second season with the Dallas Mavericks, Kyrie Irving is averaging 25.2 points (47.2% shooting, including 41.1% from 3-point range), 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!