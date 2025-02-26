"Hookah Doncic led them to the Finals" - NBA fans react to Dallas Mavericks' reported dislike of Luka Doncic's smoking and beer drinking habits

Luka Doncic has been at the center of the NBA's most recent trade drama over the last couple of weeks as he has settled in with his new team. The blockbuster trade that sent him from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers has been examined from every angle, including one report that said that Doncic's habits off the court, particularly his smoking and drinking, played a part in the move.

Fans took to X to react to The Athletic's report that the Mavericks saw Doncic's social habits as a precursor to a serious injury. The reaction was threefold; some defended Luka Doncic, some expressed sympathy for the Mavericks' decision and others questioned why Dallas didn't try harder to get their superstar to eliminate the habits.

It is understood that the Mavericks were making a bet that Doncic's poor habits off the court and his lack of dedication to diet and exercise would catch up with him. The team was also hesitant to give Doncic a lucrative extension this offseason, leaving that to the Lakers.

Fans reactions were across the board as they let their opinions be heard:

"Good lord what did he do to this front office? Just say something nice about the generational superstar you traded and move on," said one fan who is tired of the drama.

"Nico you can stop with the hit pieces. this trade sucks," commented another fan, calling out Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison.

Other fans defended Luka Doncic's decisions on how to spend his time off the court.

"The dude may have a hookah and beer problem but he also dropped 73 and took the Macs to the Finals. I just don’t see the big fuss. MJ was a known partier when he played and 3 peated twice," one fan said in Luka's defense.

"I'd be doing the same thing if i was injured and couldn't play. Just saying," claimed another fan.

One fan took a bigger stand, just wanting the saga to be done.

"Can they move on? They traded their most valuable asset for the foreseeable future. Can they just focus on maximizing Christie and AD? Endless justification for an absurdly poor decision," pleaded one fan.

How did Luka Doncic respond when he saw his former team?

Luka Doncic played against the Mavericks alongside LeBron James and his new teammates on Tuesday. In a 107-99 Lakers win, Doncic dropped a triple-double with 19 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists.

It was arguably his best game as a Laker. His next chance against the Mavericks comes when he and the Lakers visit them in April.

