"Hope he doesn't have church shoes on": NBA fans roast Pacers legend Reggie Miller's outfit for Game 3

Indiana legend Reggie Miller was courtside for the electrifying Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Pacers and OKC Thunder on Wednesday. Though the Pacers’ 116-107 win stole the spotlight, Miller’s outfit quickly became a viral talking point.

He rocked a vintage Mark Jackson No. 13 Pacers jersey over a bright yellow hoodie paired with jeans — a fit that sparked a wave of jokes and criticism online.

One fan quipped:

“Hope he doesn’t have church shoes on with it.”

“That Reggie Miller fit gotta be one of the weakest of all time,” another said.

But not everyone piled on, as one supporter defended the look, saying:

“He’s 59 years old. This was the look when he was 35.”

Here are more reactions to Miller’s Game 3 look:

MESSIIUUU @certifiedbarca LINK Hoodie with sleeves up is criminal

Brisco @mustseetb_ LINK Tucked the jersey like he was tryna show the gucci belt

✈Juice McKane ™✈ @REAL_DEAL31 LINK I blame his kids and nap town for this… lol this fit is WILD.. Reggie dress like high school history teacher on “jersey day” during homecoming week lmao 🤣

Outfit opinions aside, Miller may have been a lucky charm, as the Pacers took a 2-1 series lead with the win.

Tyrese Haliburton flirted with a triple-double, tallying 22 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds. Pascal Siakam added 21, while the bench duo of Benedict Mathurin and TJ McConnell made a huge impact.

Mathurin dropped 27 points on near-perfect shooting, and McConnell posted 10 points, five assists and five steals, a stat line never before recorded in NBA history.

Reggie Miller, Tyrese Haliburton share hug after Pacers’ Game 3 win

Postgame scenes were electric at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as the Pacers secured their first NBA Finals home win since 2000 — back when Miller was still leading the charge.

After the final buzzer, Haliburton and Miller embraced in the middle of the court — with Miller still rocking his hoodie and jersey combination.

Their connection has only grown during this postseason, especially after Haliburton mimicked Miller’s legendary choke gesture in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Knicks.

Indiana will aim to ride the momentum into Game 4, set for Friday, June 13 at 8 p.m. ET.

