"Hope that's not live" - Luka Doncic hilariously breaks awkward silence as NSFW moans break media conference

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks evened their Western Conference semifinal series against the OKC Thunder in Game 2 with a final score of 119-110 on Thursday night.

However, as Luka Doncic settled in to address the media during the post-game press conference, he was asked by a reporter about the difference between the two semifinal games.

Just as he began to respond, an unexpected moan interrupted the proceedings, capturing everyone's attention—most notably, from Doncic himself. Visibly shocked, he sat in silence for a moment before finally breaking the awkward quiet in the room by saying as he laughed:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Hope that's not live"

Expand Tweet

As the moaning ceased, Luka Doncic and the media personnel resumed their discussion about the game, with Luka's remarks being the only acknowledgment of the incident.

Luka Doncic addresses viral fan interaction courtside in Game 2 against the OKC Thunder

Luka Doncic is known for his frequent exchanges with almost anyone he competes against, and Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs Western Conference semifinals was no exception.

As Doncic dominated the OKC Thunder, the home crowd at Paycom Center attempted to rattle the Maverick guard with various chants. The tension peaked when Doncic engaged in a verbal altercation with a courtside heckler seated next to Arizona Cardinals’ duo Kyler Murray and James Conner.

Below is the video capturing Doncic's confrontation with the fan, while Murray and Conner can be seen laughing about the exchange:

Expand Tweet

After the game, Doncic provided reporters with insights into his fourth-quarter exchange with the fan. The five-time All-Star expressed his displeasure with the situation, noting that the heckler made disparaging remarks about his family.

"There was one guy courtisde, going at my family, I didn't like that man,"

He continued,

"Grown a** man, just can't do that."

Expand Tweet

Doncic responded strongly in Game 2, scoring 29 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out seven assists. This marked a significant improvement from Game 1, where the Thunder held him to just 19 points on 6 for 19 shooting.

In Game 2, he successfully made 11 of his 21 field goal attempts. P.J. Washington also stepped up for the Mavericks, matching Doncic with 29 points and adding 11 rebounds. His performance was a notable uptick from his regular season average of 12.9 points.

Kyrie Irving contributed nine points and 11 assists for the fifth-seeded Mavericks, who will host Game 3 on Saturday. On the Thunder's side, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led with 33 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Jalen Williams also had a strong showing, scoring 20 points.

Despite their efforts, the Thunder suffered their first loss of the postseason and conceded over 100 points for the first time in the playoffs.