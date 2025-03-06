"Hope this mother f**ker don't change" - Cam Newton doesn't mince words on Anthony Edwards' audacious approach with Barack Obama

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton shared his thoughts on Anthony Edwards' viral interaction with former President Barack Obama. A clip from Netflix's docu-series "Court of Gold" shows the Minnesota Timberwolves guard exchanging words with Obama, self-proclaiming "the truth," leaving the former president amused.

After Obama asked LeBron James and Kevin Durant if they were talking to Edwards while discussing his confidence, many fans had different reactions to the clip. In Thursday's episode of his "4th & 1" show, Newton reacted to the exchange.

He initially joked about Obama using the N-word to keep Anthony Edwards in check while talking with James and Durant. Newton added that Edwards' confidence might come from being from Atlanta, even citing a song from "Killer Mike" about people from the Big A.

Newton ultimately praised Ant's attitude, saying he hopes the guard stays true to himself for the rest of his career.

"I just hope that this motherf***er don't change," Newton said. (16:10)

Anthony Edwards went to Paris to play in the Olympic basketball tournament with Team USA, eventually winning the gold medal. However, it was other players like Steph Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant who led the charge for the national squad.

Edwards played in his second major tournament after the disappointing 2023 FIBA World Cup. He should be one of the faces of the team for many years to come. But it remains to be seen if a similar group of talent defend Team USA in the future.

Anthony Edwards explains where competitive fire against Suns comes from

Anthony Edwards' mindset hasn't changed a bit and as seasons go by, his confidence only grows. After leading the Timberwolves to a blowout 116-98 win on the road against the Phoenix Suns, Edwards explained why he's always playing at a different level against this specific team. On Sunday, he explained:

"Kevin Durant," Edwards said. "Anywhere that Kevin Durant plays, I'm going to be competitive to play him.

"Not because like me versus him," Edwards continued before switching stance. "Yeah me versus him but more so like, that's my favourite player of all time, he's the greatest player to me of all time. So it's just like I want to beat him, I want to go against him."

In 16 games against the Suns, Edwards averages 23.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He dropped 44 points, five rebounds and seven assists in 36 minutes on Sunday.

