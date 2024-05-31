"Hope that nips Draymond Green’s broadcasting career" - NBA fans rally behind Anthony Edwards & Timberwolves sidestepping Inside The NBA interviews

NBA fans rallied behind Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves for not participating in an interview with "Inside the NBA" after Game 4. The team agreed to not take part in any postgame interviews with the TNT crew after their win against the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals.

In Game 4, the Wolves were able to come back and extend the series to five games. Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns combined for 54 points to lead the Wolves to a 105-100 win, while Rudy Gobert contributed with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Throughout the series, the TNT crew brought in Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who signed an exclusive, multiyear contract in January 2022. Green had been critical of the Wolves' bigs, KAT and Gobert, during the series. After getting their only win in the series, however, no player participated in any postgame interviews with the crew as a sign of support for their starting frontcourt.

"Edwards was surrounded by a tight-knit team, one with such strong chemistry that it decided as a group that no player would appear on TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’ postgame show after their victory in Game 4 in Dallas, team sources told The Athletic.

"The decision was a sign of support for Gobert and Towns, who were the subject of derisive and seemingly personal criticism from panelist and Golden State forward Draymond Green," Jon Krawczynski and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported.

After fans found out about this decision by the team, they commended their move.

"Hell yeah, let’s hope that nips Draymond Green’s broadcasting career in the bud immediately," one fan said.

"Good decision, why is an NBA player hating watching as an analyst," one fan pointed out.

"Great teammate, ever since they added Draymond it’s been pure hate coming from his mouth instead of analysis," another fan said.

"Hopefully this is a step towards keeping that clown off the broadcast," this fan said.

"Respect to ant for that," another fan on X posted.

"Respect, good choice they made," this fan said.

Anthony Edwards remains confident in what the Wolves have in store for next season

Despite extending the series to five games, Anthony Edwards and the Wolves weren't able to get another win. This resulted in them getting eliminated after Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving both had 36 points apiece.

During Ant's postgame interview, he was asked about what he thought about being eliminated and what it meant for them for next season. Edwards kept it short and straight to the point.

"We'll be back next year," Edwards said.

The two-time All-Star averaged 24.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists during the entire conference finals.

