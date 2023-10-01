"Hope Yawwnis realizes this is Dame's team" - Damian Lillard's arrival in Milwaukee triggers rib-tickling reactions from NBA fans

After a shocking turn of events during the offseason, Damian Lillard is now a Milwaukee Buck. The trade took place late in September, which ended up breaking the internet and getting NBA fans buzzing. Bucks fans were obviously thrilled to have Lillard on their team and even awaited his arrival in Milwaukee. Dame's entrance looked like fans were celebrating another championship parade.

Expand Tweet

NBA fans on social media are also expressing their thoughts on Lillard's entry in his newfound home in Milwaukee:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

@EmilyShiva tweeted: "Hope Yawwnis realizes this is Dames team now."

Expand Tweet

@GioDizon tweeted: "Take care of Mr. Time for us."

Expand Tweet

@wissportsfan tweeted: "Can’t wait to see you play @Dame_Lillard."

Expand Tweet

@Barry383469 tweeted: "Thank you for posting! Plan to make the trip to see a packers/bucks game to finally get to see my 2 favorite players dame and Giannis. Go bucks."

Expand Tweet

u/BudBill18 posted: "Why does this look like the presidential motorcade rolling up LOL."

Comment byu/UnbiasedNBAFan_ from discussion innba Expand Post

u/Scoob8877 posted: "At first I thought this was a joke and Joe Biden was going to get out of the car."

Comment byu/UnbiasedNBAFan_ from discussion innba Expand Post

u/TopOfTheMorning2Ya posted: "The parade starts now!"

Comment byu/UnbiasedNBAFan_ from discussion innba Expand Post

u/IndigenousOres posted: "Cuz it's DAME TIME."

Comment byu/UnbiasedNBAFan_ from discussion innba Expand Post

Damian Lillard's impact in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks Welcome Damian Lillard

In a recent and unexpected move, Damian Lillard found himself traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, forming an unexpected alliance with Giannis Antetokounmpo. This three-team trade, involving the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns, sent shockwaves through the NBA, particularly since most fans had speculated that Lillard might end up in Miami due to long-standing offseason rumors.

This trade significantly bolsters the Bucks' prospects for the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season. It's worth noting that Milwaukee had already clinched the top seed in the previous season without Dame on their roster. However, Lillard's arrival has the potential to elevate them to favorites for this year's championship.

Despite being 33, Lillard remains one of the NBA's premier point guards. In the previous season, he achieved a career-high scoring average of 32.2 points per game, alongside 7.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds. With these remarkable numbers in his arsenal, the Milwaukee Bucks appear even more formidable than before, with "Dame Time" adding an extra layer of potency to their lineup.

While adaptations could pose some challenges for Milwaukee, it's important not to underestimate them. When Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton synchronize their play as a trio, they could become a more formidable force than the new "big three" in Phoenix, featuring Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant.