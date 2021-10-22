“Hopefully these coaches see this and start doing the Hack-a-Draymond” - Draymond Green on his free throw struggles

Draymond Green has struggled from the foul line at the start of the season for the Golden State Warriors. Green, who is a 71.1% free throw shooter, is just 4-for-13 from the stripe in the first two games of the season.

In their first game against the LA Lakers, Green was 2-for-4 from the free throw line while he went 2-for-9 versus the LA Clippers. He appeared to hurt his right wrist in the third quarter against the Clippers, but he did not attribute his struggles to that.

After the win over the Clippers, Draymond Green clarified that his wrist might be in pain but it was not causing his bad form at the line. He appears confident that he'll get his free throw rhythm back and even joked about coaches doing a Hack-A-Draymond tactic on him.

“I was 1-for-5 before I hurt my wrist. It was just a s***** effort. It was a s***** effort from the free-throw line Tuesday, and it was one tonight so, just gotta figure it out. Get back in the gym. Keep putting them up,” Green said. “Hopefully these coaches see this and start doing the Hack-a Draymond and I can get some free points.”

Green welcomes the idea of being intentionally fouled because it gives him a chance to score for free. At 71.1%, the 31-year-old star is an average free throw shooter for his career.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr confirms injury to Draymond Green is not serious

Draymond Green and Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors

Despite concerns from the media, Steve Kerr confirmed the wrist injury Draymond Green suffered against the LA Clippers was not serious. Kerr expects Green not to miss any games since he played through the injury in the 115-113 win over the Clippers.

Draymond Green finished the game with 10 points, six rebounds, seven assists and one steal. Green does not need to score a lot to affect games, but he needs to knock down his free throws when needed.

The Golden State Warriors know that Green is primarily a facilitator and their anchor on defense. He can be aggressive on offense at times, as evidenced by his nine free throw attempts against the Clippers, but he has to make them on a consistent basis.

