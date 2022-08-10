"Hopefully, I can do this for 18 years, 20 years" - Giannis Antetokounmpo lauds LeBron James' longevity, calls him the best player in the world

LeBron James is about to enter his 20th season. Giannis Antetokounmpo is in awe of his longevity. Many consider Antetokounmpo the best player in the world today, but he thinks the LA Lakers superstar still has that distinction.

In an interview with Marca (h/t CBS Sports), Antetokounmpo expressed his appreciation towards "The King." The Milwaukee Bucks superstar lauded James' dedication to his body. He even thinks that people should show more love for James and his drive.

"It's interesting to me how LeBron is still (in) one of the best shapes (of) his life and being the best player in the world and still being in year 18," Antetokounmpo said. "Like, that's really interesting. I want to know how he does that. He's been consistent for 18 years. He's always there."

"He's always showing up. That's unbelievable. He obviously gets credit, but I think we've got to give him more credit. Doing it for 18 years guys, that's hard and hopefully, I can be there. Hopefully, I can do this for 18 years, 20 years."

James was spectacular for the Lakers last season, averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists. However, he was limited to just 56 games due to various injuries. The four-time champ has struggled with injuries since joining the Lakers, but he's still elite when he's on the court.

But what's the secret to James' longevity? James invests millions of dollars in his body every year. He hires the best people to keep him healthy and in excellent condition. He also buys the best machines and equipment to help him throughout the season.

Antetokounmpo has been compared to James in terms of their physiques and durability. However, the two-time MVP is not fond of investing millions to his body.

"You gotta spend 1.5 million dollars on your body? I don't know if I can do that," Antetokounmpo said. "I'm too cheap for that. No, I'm joking. It's crazy to me, man."

Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 31 points against Spain

Giannis Antetokounmpo playing for Greece

Giannis Antetokounmpo appears ready to dominate the upcoming EuroBasket. "The Greek Freak" and the Greece national team played a tune-up game against Spain on Tuesday. Antetokounmpo dropped 31 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in just 20 minutes.

The 31 points was Antetokounmpo's career high with Greece. The NBA superstar was too much for the Spaniards as they succumbed to a 86-70 defeat. Greece will be in Group C of the EuroBasket. They are grouped with Italy, Croatia, Ukraine, Great Britain and Estonia.

The EuroBasket is a chance for Antetokounmpo to capture his first international trophy. It will also be a family affair for the two-time NBA MVP. Giannis will be joined by his brothers Thanasis, Alex and Kostas.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott