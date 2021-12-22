"Hopefully I can get to where you at one day" - Jayden Moore, who was criticized by Kevin Durant, responds graciously to the former's "This s**t stinks" tweet

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets is notorious for having a love-hate relationship with social media. In his most recent Twitter dust-up, Durant was called out for commenting "This s**t stinks" on a video of a young player doing an uncanny dribble move.

The dribble move was popular with street players and "ballislife" mainstays. It certainly would have been called traveling in the NBA, and most players do not use that move in a game. But the player Durant criticized was just a young boy and that was the reason why many on social media called out KD.

Because of some of the comments he got, Kevin Durant explained why he called out the kid. Durant noted that it was all about habits and the kid should take that advice. Moves like that are entertaining, but it's not effective in a real game. The kid missed the shot.

Speaking of the kid, his name is Jayden Moore. He is a player from Hopkins High School in Hopkins, Minnesota. Moore is a student athlete and part of the Class of 2026. He responded to Kevin Durant with class, noting that the video was taken when he was in sixth grade.

Moore went on to explain that he has improved his game and thanked KD for the constructive criticism. The high school player added that he's hoping to work with Durant in the future to elevate his game. Moore certainly has dreams of becoming an NBA player someday.

Jayden Moore @JJudah02 @KDTrey5 Thanks for the constructive criticism.. I've grown from my 6th grade year! Maybe we can work on some stuff together!! All love🖤 Hopefully I can get to where you at one day! #keepgrinding

Due to his rocky relationship with social media and the infamous burner account controversy, Kevin Durant has embraced being the villain. He even announced on Twitter that he is not a role model, taking a page from Charles Barkley's 90s Nike commercials.

Kevin Durant still under the NBA's health and safety protocols

Kevin Durant is one of many NBA players currently placed on the health and safety protocols for COVID-19. Durant entered isolation last Saturday alongside Kyrie Irving, joining Brooklyn Nets teammates James Harden, Lamarcus Aldridge and six more players.

Durant will serve a minimum of 10 days under health and safety protocols. He also needs to test negative twice in a span of 24 hours. If KD tests negative twice before reaching the minimum of 10 days, he will also get cleared. This is one of the reasons why players are tested multiple times per day.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Kevin Durant has entered the NBA's health and safety protocol, becoming the eighth Nets player to be added to the list this week.

The Nets are one of the teams devastated by the current coronavirus outbreak. They have 10 total players placed on the NBA's health and safety protocols that include the Big 3 of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. The league has postponed Brooklyn's last two games against the Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards.

It's a rough patch for the Nets as they try to remain the number one team in the Eastern Conference standings. Durant has been a big part of the Nets' success, averaging 29.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5..9 assists this season. He's also one of the favorites to win the NBA MVP.

