"Hopefully I'll continue to live his legacy through the championships I win, and get banner 18" - Boston Celtics forward says Bill Russell’s words have motivated the team to win the title next season

The Boston Celtics' season ended in disappointment. However, Celtics legend Bill Russell offered advice to the young squad. Celtics forward Grant Williams shared the impact Russell's words had on the young team.

The Boston Celtics had an impressive season. They completed an amazing run through the second half of the regular season. After finishing second in the East, Boston fought their way to the NBA Finals.

Although their journey resulted in a loss to the Golden State Warriors, there was plenty to take away from the experience. However, the young team also received immense support for their future as 11x champion Bill Russell Tweeted out his prediction for the Celtics' future.

Speaking on the topic with NBC Sports Boston, Grant Williams shared the impact Bill Russell's words had on the team. He said:

"It's something that has to drive us. Not only the fact that we lost the past season, but something that is an honor to him. Honestly, looking to make what he said in a simple tweet come to fruition and dedicating this season to him."

Williams then discussed his thoughts on Russell:

"Not only was he the greatest winner ever in the history of our sport, but he was the person who took all the beatings and - pardon my French - the hell for all of us to even be here."

Williams finished by elaborating on Russell's importance to himself and his teammates, focusing on the opportunities Russell created for others:

"And it's something that we have to take with some regard to ourselves and think about looking at our jersey and just say 'Thank you' every single night to the fact that Bill Russell helped us be in the position we are in. And hopefully I'll continue to live his legacy through the championships I win and get banner 18."

In honor of Russell, Williams suggests that the Celtics will be a force this season.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania NBA legend Bill Russell has passed away peacefully at the age of 88. RIP. NBA legend Bill Russell has passed away peacefully at the age of 88. RIP.

Bill Russell passed away on the 31st of July at the age of 88. The memory of one of the greatest to ever play the game emerges as a strong motivator for the Boston Celtics.

Can the Boston Celtics honor Bill Russell's legacy with banner number 18?

Boston Celtics bench at the 2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

The Boston Celtics displayed that they have the potential to go all the way. Featuring a promising young core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart, the Celtics have flourished under Ime Udoka's coaching methods.

ESPN @espn



Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown share a moment after reaching the NBA Finals 🤝 @FCHWPO "They said we couldn't play together!"Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown share a moment after reaching the NBA Finals 🤝 @jaytatum0 "They said we couldn't play together!" Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown share a moment after reaching the NBA Finals 🤝 @jaytatum0 @FCHWPO https://t.co/JPnR9r0CMb

Paired with valuable role players in Robert Williams, Al Horford and Grant Williams, the Celtics are the complete package.

Recent rumors surround the potential acquisition of Nets superstar Kevin Durant. This addition would give the Celtics more firepower. However, this has come at a price. Brown has been included in these negotiations. Losing Brown could be detrimental to the team.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



Full details on a potential Celtics-Nets mega-deal to be had, latest on Donovan Mitchell and more at the Inside Pass: Sources: The Boston Celtics have offered a Jaylen Brown package to the Nets for Kevin Durant, which Brooklyn turned down and countered.Full details on a potential Celtics-Nets mega-deal to be had, latest on Donovan Mitchell and more at the Inside Pass: theathletic.com/3446562/2022/0… Sources: The Boston Celtics have offered a Jaylen Brown package to the Nets for Kevin Durant, which Brooklyn turned down and countered.Full details on a potential Celtics-Nets mega-deal to be had, latest on Donovan Mitchell and more at the Inside Pass: theathletic.com/3446562/2022/0…

While there are many opportunities for Boston to succeed, the road ahead seems clouded.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far