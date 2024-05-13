“Hopefully they owned their weak analysis” – George Karl calls out Charles Barkley over Wolves-Nuggets predictions

Former Denver Nuggets coach and Hall of Famer George Karl has called out NBA icon Charles Barkley for his previous analysis of the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets series.

The former NBA coach of the year expressed his thoughts on Barkley's take on social media. He reposted a clip of the analysis and accompanied it with his message.

"Love each of these guys but hopefully they owned their weak analysis of this series," said George Karl.

Karl made it clear right off the bat that he loves both Chuck and the Inside the NBA crew but wants them to own up to his weak analysis of the series. After Game 4 of the Western Conference Semi-Final, it was made very clear that Barkley's analysis was indeed weak.

Barkley had revealed his take on TNT's Inside the NBA after the Wolves won Game 2 of the series. The Phoenix Suns' icon predicted that the Wolves would 'sweep' the Nuggets to advance to the Western Conference finals.

However, the situation turned in favor of the Denver camp as they managed to beat the Wolves on the road in both Game 3 and 4. Now, the score is even with both teams having two wins under their belt.

Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon lead the Nuggets past the Wolves in Game 4

Jokic and the squad grabbed a lifeline for themselves when they won Game 3 of the Western Conference semi-finals. However, much to their pleasure the Nikola Jokic-led squad was able to pull another major upset for the home fans at Target Center, beating the Wolves 115-107.

The Joker delivered a spectacular performance, scoring 35 points, collecting seven rebounds, and dishing out seven assists. He was supported by forward Aaron Gordon, who stood at 27 points, seven rebounds, and six assists at the end of the game. Jamal Murray also had a better night compared to his previous game in the series. The guard scored 19 points and made three out of seven shots from downtown.

As for the Timberwolves, no one on the court except Anthony Edwards was able to cross the 20-point mark. Edwards scored a game-high 44 points, five rebounds, and five assists. The 22-year-old tried to carry his team against the mighty Nuggets but failed to do so.

The Wolves face the Nuggets next on Tuesday, May 14 at Ball Arena in Denver. The game will be nationally televised on TNT and live-streamed to NBA league pass subscribers.